Emissions Analytics argues that current Pareto-efficient solution for decarbonization would be hybrids, not BEVs, based on do-no-harm
22 March 2023
Based on comparison tests between a Tesla Model Y and Kia Niro full hybrid, independent emissions testing company Emissions Analytics (earlier post) is suggesting that at present full hybrids are the win-win, do-no-harm option for decarbonizing transportation, while BEVs are a win-lose option, hampered by a “vexatious” trade-off between CO2 reductions and increased in-use vehicle emissions—specifically from tire wear particles as well as off-gased VOCs from the tires.
On this basis, and of Pareto efficiency, Emissions Analytics argues, until battery-electric vehicles can reach certain performance characteristics, government and industry support should switch immediately from EVs to full hybrids to create maximum welfare.
Resources are scarce, and the job of decarbonisation is big, so we need to invest our money carefully. One way to judge this is to consider an alternative measure of optimality: Pareto efficiency. Vilfredo Pareto was a nineteenth century Italian economist, who described a system being Pareto efficient when is not possible to change the allocation of goods without harming at least one person. Interpreting that for transport decarbonisation, we can say that a change of powertrain can be a Pareto improvement if it is possible to improve all relevant aspects without disadvantage to someone. For clarity, following Pareto improvements does not necessarily lead us to the globally best outcome, but offers relatively easy ‘wins-wins’, opportunities which are scarce in complex modern economies.—Emissions Analytics
Emissions Analytics compared the two vehicles using its real-world EQUA test cycle. The two vehicles were less than one year old, had their original tires with similar tread depths, and closely matched mileage. The Tesla is physically slightly larger, and weighs 489 kg (1,078 lbs) more, due mainly to the battery pack.
Acknowledging that a good textbook like-for-like comparison would to have been pairing the Niro hybrid with the Niro EV, Emissions Analytics said that it “is committed to understanding what happens in the real world and, therefore, it would be unwise to the neglect the biggest selling battery electric vehicle (BEV) by revenue in the world in 2022, the Tesla Model Y.”
The vehicles travelled in convoy to eliminate any effects of driving style or climatic conditions. The Kia was instrumented with a tailpipe Portable Emissions Measurement System (PEMS) and the Tesla with an equivalent mass. The test cycle was made up of five repeats of the EQUA cycle, totalling 741 km. At regular points through the test, all the wheels were dismounted, cleaned, weighed and remounted to calculate the mass loss. The results, compared to the relevant regulatory limits, are shown below.
The testing showed that the Kia’s gasoline particulate filter reduced particle mass to almost zero, and particle number to 97% below the Euro 6 regulatory limit. Every air pollutant is more than 90% its limit. Compared to the average of all the current-generation gasoline vehicles the company has tested, the Kia is 38% lower at 113.4 g/km. The Tesla is, of course, zero on all these measures; upstream emissions were ignored in this test.
However, the testing also showed that tire wear particle emissions were five order of magnitude greater than particle mass from the tailpipe of the Kia. Tire wear particle emissions were 26% greater from the Tesla, due to the extra weight and torque, and despite the tires being specifically-designed for electric vehicles. In absolute terms, the increased tire wear from the Tesla over the Kia was 11 mg/km—2.4 times the maximum permissible tailpipe particle mass emissions.
So, as tailpipe air pollutants were tending to zero from the Kia, it is a fair summary to say that a consumer choosing between switching from a traditional gasoline internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle to either a Kia Niro hybrid or a Tesla Model Y, is weighing up an extra 62% point reduction in CO2 against a 26% increase in particle emissions. However, if full lifecycle CO2 emissions are taken into account, BEVs currently offer around 50% CO2 reduction on average, so in reality the decision to opt for the Tesla is between 12% points of extra CO2 reduction compared to the ICE baseline but 26% more particles.—Emissions Analytics
In addition to the unaddressed issue of chemicals that leach out of the tire wear particles (TWP) over time, there is also the effect of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that ‘off-gas’ from the surface of the tire all the time. Similar compounds are also released from the tailpipe; these are regulated as part of a ‘total hydrocarbons’ measure.
During the testing, Emissions Analytics measured tailpipe VOCs using Emissions Analytics’ proprietary sampling equipment that allows a full speciation using two-dimensional gas chromatography and time-of-flight mass spectrometry. Large samples from one tire on each vehicle were also taken and placed in a microchamber heated to 20 degrees Celsius, around the temperature of a vehicle certification test, and held at that level for the same duration of the on-road EQUA test—around three-and-a-half hours. The off-gassed VOCs were analyzed and quantified, and then scaled up by the relative surface area of the sample to that of all four tires on the vehicle. The results are shown below.
This shows that VOCs off-gassed into the air from the tyres are about two orders of magnitude greater than those from the tailpipe of the Kia. Adding the tailpipe and tyre sources, we see that the Kia had total emissions less than half of the Tesla’s. This result is driven by the larger diameter and width of the Tesla tyres, despite their being lower profile.
… In this context, the concept of Pareto improvement is reminiscent of the no-harm principle in medicine: primum non nocere. ‘Do no harm’ means taking a step back from an intervention to look at the broader context and mitigate potential negative effects on the social fabric, the economy and the environment. By switching to FHEVs we can create a ‘no harm’ intervention, unlike BEVs. That is not to say that FHEVs emit literally zero, but no additional harm is done and, in fact, improve all aspects. That is also not to say that BEVs and their associated tyres might not improve—they very likely will. At that point, it would then be right to change policy. To the trade-off described earlier—between 26% more particles as the price of 12% points of extra CO2 reduction—no verdict is passed as to whether this is a good trade-off from a policy point of view, but a trade-off it is.—Emissions Analytics
I've got nothing against BEVs.
I do however have a great deal against fat-arsed luxo barges flaunting faux ecological credentials.
Not only are they resource intensive to build, they as this study shows are in comparison to lighter, slower cars heavily polluting to run.
Yeah, sure, in the world of fake comparisons, they come off well against a comparably heavy and massively accelerating ICE, but neither should be built, or if they are, with very high penalties, not incentives, to recognise the damage they do.
They are also inherently dangerous for other road users, not just for their occasionally fiery batteries, but due to their weight and acceleration.
Here is the NTSB:
"I'm concerned about the increased risk of severe injury and death for all road users from heavier curb weights and [the] increasing size, power, and performance of vehicles on our roads, including electric vehicles," she told attendees.'
Contrary to what many assume, I also have always had severe reservations about fuel cell cars, and advocate hydrogen and derivatives largely for heavy long distance transport and long term energy storage, for the simple reason that current fuel cell cars are also very heavy, although they don't inherently have the unsuitable for safe road use acceleration of BEVs.
They come into their own for larger vehicles, so if everyone, ludicrously, insists on driving SUVs then they start to be more viable.
In Europe, financing electro luxo barges has largely driven the smallest class A cars off the road to hit fleet targets for electrification, and the little cars have not got the margins when penalised.
None of this is the end of the world, and improved batteries and fuel cells will mean that we can get the best of all worlds.
In the meantime city BEVs with limited range or hybrids of one type or another are what we can actually build economically with good overall pollution characteristics and safety,
There is not much ecological about fat, heavy, dangerous, resource heavy Model Ys and their ilk though.
Posted by: Davemart | 22 March 2023 at 01:43 AM
So: the BEV is heavier and creates more particulate pollution than a HEV.
The HEV has a higher carbon footprint then the BEV, although this depends on the source of the electricity.
The BEV also has higher ecological construction costs (battery and engine materials).
So we have to equate three quite different things.
IMO, the "do no harm" approach is not much use, you have to combine the N sources of harm in some way and look at the overall, not as a series of binary decisions.
Posted by: mahonj | 22 March 2023 at 02:25 AM
They conveniently don’t consider CO2 to be an air pollutant as it is three orders of magnitude greater than what they are focused on. How myopic.
Posted by: Gasbag | 22 March 2023 at 07:47 AM
@Gasbag;
GO2 is a rather different issue, and as you say, the balance for that between hybrids and BEVs will be rather different, depending on the energy source for the electricity.
Like for like, slow and light wins there too though., so BEV for BEV, and hybrid for hybrid, a lot of the cars touted as being ecological ain't very.
Posted by: Davemart | 22 March 2023 at 08:14 AM