Alkegen begins commercial production of silicon anode material SiFAB in Indiana

Alkegen has begun commercial production of its silicon fiber anode material platform, SiFAB. The company’s new SiFAB production line is an extension of its established large-scale manufacturing facility in New Carlisle, Indiana.

SiFAB features micron-sized silicon fiber with an engineered structure that enables higher energy density through a nanoporous fiber structure that accommodates swelling. SiFAB is a drop-in solution for existing electrode formulations and mixing equipment; it can be mixed into anode slurry with existing battery manufacturing processes.





The micron range fiber material drops in existing processes, while the built-in nanoporous structure accommodates swelling. Source: Alkegen

SiFAB is currently being validated by customers for use in more than 20 different applications, according to Chief Innovation Officer Chad Cannan.

Multi-batch samples of SiFAB are available for qualification now.

Alkegen is building a broad portfolio of battery material technologies to make lithium-based battery packs safer while helping to extend battery life and accelerate charging time. Created through the combination of Unifrax and Lydall Materials, Alkegen is creating high-performance specialty materials used in advanced applications including electric vehicles, energy storage, filtration, fire protection and high-temperature insulation. Alkegen has 75 manufacturing facilities operating in 12 countries and employs 9,000+ employees globally.