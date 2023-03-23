Cirba Solutions to invest $300M in EV battery recycling facility in South Carolina

Cirba Solutions announced today a phase I investment of more than $300 million into a lithium-ion electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling facility in South Carolina. With more than 30 years of experience, Cirba Solutions has paved the way for a sustainable closed-loop battery supply chain.

The company is investing more than $1 billion in the next five years to expand the infrastructure required to meet the growing demand for critical materials needed for EV batteries.

This will be Cirba Solutions’ eighth operational facility in North America and its fourth facility strategically located in the US ‘Battery Belt,’ an area where more than 15 new lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced between Michigan and Georgia since 2021.

This flagship facility will bring critical battery materials to the US and will focus on processing end-of-life hybrid and electric vehicle batteries, gigafactory scrap and end-of-life consumer batteries to extract critical materials, such as nickel, cobalt and lithium. These key metals will support the domestic lithium-ion battery supply chain and provide enough premium recycled, battery-grade materials to power more than 500,000 EV batteries annually.

The more than 200-acre battery materials campus will create more than 300 jobs and be located near Columbia, South Carolina in Richland County. Groundbreaking will take place this year, with operations expected to begin in late 2024.

The South Carolina campus is in addition to Cirba Solutions’ expanded Lancaster, Ohio and Trail, British Columbia facilities that have been processing batteries for decades.