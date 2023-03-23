Ford introduces VW MEB-based electric Explorer for Europe

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
23 March 2023

For Europe, Ford revealed the new all-electric Explorer—the first in a series of new electric vehicles from Ford. The mid-size crossover, engineered and built in Germany, uses Volkswagen’s MEB platform (earlier post) and has seats for five across two rows. Ford and the Volkswagen Group announced an expanded e-mobility partnership based on the MEB platform in March 2022.

Features include a SYNC Move 2 supersized movable touchscreen and fully connected infotainment system with audio tailored to the interior, wireless app integration and advanced driver assistance technology.

The new all-electric Explorer is the company’s first electric vehicle to be built at scale in the new Ford Cologne EV Centre in Germany. Ford in Europe is committed to offering an all-electric portfolio of passenger vehicles by 2030.

Available as rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants, Explorer offers advanced driver assistance systems including, for the first time on a Ford in Europe, Assisted Lane Change for smoothly and safely changing lanes at the push of an indicator stalk, and Clear Exit Assist that provides warnings of approaching cyclists before opening doors in busy city centers.

Available in two highly specified versions—Explorer and Explorer Premium—the new all-electric Explorer can be ordered from later this year, with pricing anticipated from less than €45,000. Reservations are now open at Ford official websites across Europe.

Posted on 23 March 2023 in Electric (Battery), Europe, Market Background

