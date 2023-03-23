DOE reports say cumulative investment in hydrogen, nuclear and long-duration energy storage must increase to $300B by 2030

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has released a set of reports—Pathways to Commercial Liftoff—that provide guidance for bringing advanced nuclear, clean hydrogen and long-duration energy storage into the commercial mainstream.

The reports conclude that by 2030, cumulative investments must increase from approximately $40 billion to $300 billion across the hydrogen, nuclear, and long duration energy storage sectors, with continued acceleration until 2050 required to stay on track to realize long-term decarbonization targets.

Clean Hydrogen: According to the DOE, the clean hydrogen market is among the best poised to reach full-scale commercialization. Clean hydrogen production for domestic demand has the potential to scale from < 1 million metric ton per year (MMTpa) to ~10 MMTpa in 2030. Most near-term demand will come from transitioning existing end-uses away from the current ~10 MMTpa of carbon-intensive hydrogen production capacity. If water electrolysis dominates as the production method, up to 200 GW of new renewable energy sources would be needed by 2030 to support clean hydrogen production. The opportunity for clean hydrogen in the US, aligned with the DOE National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap, is 50 MMTpa by 2050. The Liftoff reports indicate that, despite increased investor engagement and project announcements, infrastructure buildout, demand uncertainty, workforce development, and other challenges to at-scale adoption need to be addressed for clean hydrogen to realize its full potential. An investment gap of $85–215 billion remains through 2030. This need for rapid scaling of the capital base means these additional investments and diligence capabilities will be needed to accelerate development, particularly to enable investment in hydrogen distribution, storage, and end-use applications.

Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES): Although LDES technology is still maturing, the LDES market has enormous potential to improve grid resilience, increase the adoption of renewable power generation, and strengthen our energy security. However, continued technological progress, cost reductions, and an increase in public and private investment must be achieved to accelerate commercialization and ensure this promising technology can be a critical component of any future energy solutions. The US grid may need 225-460 GW of LDES capacity for power market application for a net zero economy by 2060, representing $330 billion in cumulative capital.