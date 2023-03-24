Amprius verifies 500 Wh/kg, 1300 Wh/L battery platform

Amprius Technologies, developer of the Silicon Anode Platform for batteries, has verified a lithium-ion cell delivering energy density of 500 Wh/kg, 1300 Wh/L, resulting in unparalleled run time. At approximately half the weight and volume of state-of-the-art, commercially available lithium-ion cells, the new battery cell delivers potential industry-disrupting performance with barrier-breaking discharge times.

The record 500 Wh/kg energy density performance was verified by Mobile Power Solutions, a leading testing house offering comprehensive battery regulatory compliance, safety, and performance testing. The results indicate that this cell model provides >504 Wh/kg and >1321 Wh/l at 25°C.





Amprius says that its next-generation cells are positioned to power products in the fast-growing aviation and, eventually, electric vehicles markets, estimated to be collectively more than $100 billion in battery demand by 2025.

The 500 Wh/kg battery platform significantly expands boundaries for customers and is a tailored solution for applications that require maximum discharge times without compromising key features such as aircraft payload and without having to increase vehicle weight.

The new batteries demonstrate both high gravimetric energy density (Wh/kg) and volumetric energy density (Wh/L) with exceptional adaptability. The customizable platform allows customers to select the option to either increase energy content in a battery pack without increasing weight, reduce weight in applications that target a fixed energy content, or combinations of both.

Higher energy is important for longer run times, range and endurance, while lighter packs increase energy efficiency—even for the same battery energy content.

We look forward to taking advantage of Amprius’ 500 Wh/kg cell to further develop Zephyr’s unrivalled stratospheric endurance capabilities. Amprius is a valued current supplier with a great track-record, and we are confident that Amprius’ battery will deliver the capability we need. —Pierre-Antoine Aubourg, Chief Technical Officer at AALTO HAPS

AALTO HAPS is the Airbus subsidiary developing a 100% solar-electric High Altitude Platform Station for connectivity and earth observation applications.