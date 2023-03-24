Porsche to manufacture all-electric Cayenne in Bratislava

Porsche will manufacture the future all-electric version of the fourth-generation Cayenne at Volkswagen Slovakia’s multi-brand location in Bratislava. After the Taycan (since 2019), the Macan (in 2024) and the 718 (middle of the decade), the Cayenne will become the sports car manufacturer’s fourth model line with an all-electric powertrain.





Prototype of the new Cayenne

Porsche has already announced a further all-electric SUV above the Cayenne for the second half of the decade. That model will be produced at the Porsche factory in Leipzig.

The Cayenne has been stamping its mark on the sporty SUV segment for more than 20 years. With 95,604 delivered units in its anniversary year of 2022, the Cayenne posted the highest demand among all Porsche model lines. Since production began in 2002, the Cayenne has been closely associated with Bratislava.

In the early days, the painted bodies were sent from there to Leipzig. With the third generation of the SUV, production moved entirely to Bratislava in 2017. Since then, the site has produced models with combustion engines and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Porsche has significantly upgraded the third generation of the SUV following its 2017 launch with measures affecting its powertrain, chassis, design, equipment and connectivity. In addition to realigning the drive portfolio with combustion engines and hybrid drives, the engineers at the Porsche Development Centre in Weissach made major revisions to the Cayenne’s chassis system. The aim: to achieve an even wider range between the typical Porsche on-road performance, long-distance comfort and off-road capability. To this end, the Cayenne will feature, among other things, a new, semi-active chassis.

The plant in Slovakia is currently preparing for the start of series production of the extensively upgraded new Cayenne.