Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
United Airlines and Archer to launch first commercial electric air taxi route in Chicago
Green NCAP LCA study shows detrimental climate and energy impact of increasing vehicle weight, including EVs

Porsche to manufacture all-electric Cayenne in Bratislava

24 March 2023

Porsche will manufacture the future all-electric version of the fourth-generation Cayenne at Volkswagen Slovakia’s multi-brand location in Bratislava. After the Taycan (since 2019), the Macan (in 2024) and the 718 (middle of the decade), the Cayenne will become the sports car manufacturer’s fourth model line with an all-electric powertrain.

S23_0112_fine

Prototype of the new Cayenne

Porsche has already announced a further all-electric SUV above the Cayenne for the second half of the decade. That model will be produced at the Porsche factory in Leipzig.

The Cayenne has been stamping its mark on the sporty SUV segment for more than 20 years. With 95,604 delivered units in its anniversary year of 2022, the Cayenne posted the highest demand among all Porsche model lines. Since production began in 2002, the Cayenne has been closely associated with Bratislava.

In the early days, the painted bodies were sent from there to Leipzig. With the third generation of the SUV, production moved entirely to Bratislava in 2017. Since then, the site has produced models with combustion engines and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Porsche has significantly upgraded the third generation of the SUV following its 2017 launch with measures affecting its powertrain, chassis, design, equipment and connectivity. In addition to realigning the drive portfolio with combustion engines and hybrid drives, the engineers at the Porsche Development Centre in Weissach made major revisions to the Cayenne’s chassis system. The aim: to achieve an even wider range between the typical Porsche on-road performance, long-distance comfort and off-road capability. To this end, the Cayenne will feature, among other things, a new, semi-active chassis.

The plant in Slovakia is currently preparing for the start of series production of the extensively upgraded new Cayenne.

Posted on 24 March 2023 in Electric (Battery), Manufacturing | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)