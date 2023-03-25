WinGD to deliver methanol engines for COSCO SHIPPING Lines container vessels

WinGD will supply 10X92DF-M methanol-fuelled engines to four 16,000 TEU container vessels to be built for COSCO SHIPPING Lines at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) Co. Ltd. These vessels will be delivered from 2025 and will feature WinGD’s first X92DF-M engines in China.

The methanol engines will be delivered from engine builder CSSC CMD in Shanghai, which is jointly developing the engines with WinGD. The fourth vessel in the series will be the first to have methanol engines installed from the beginning. The earlier vessels will initially have methanol-ready X92-B engines installed and will be converted for methanol before entering service.

These vessels will be among the first methanol-fueled container vessels to be built in China and represent a significant investment in China’s green transformation strategy.

The X92DF-M engines will be based on the widely used X92-B engine, which has long been deployed by leading containership owners including COSCO SHIPPING Lines, MSC and CMA CGM. The reliability and efficiency of the X92-B will translate directly to the X92DF-M, which will utilize the same high-pressure Diesel combustion cycle.





The X92-B engine is available in 6 to 12 cylinder configuration, it covers a power range from 24,420 to 77,400kW at 70 to 80rpm with an improved BSFC.

The order enables WinGD to advance its timeline for developing conversion packages for methanol-fuelled engines. WinGD will introduce a methanol package for the X92-B engine as soon as the fourth vessel in the series is delivered—opening the market for existing vessels with X92-B engines to be converted to use the carbon-neutral fuel.

In parallel, WinGD is developing ammonia-fuelled engines as part of its commitment to help shipowners prepare for the availability of green fuels. (Earlier post.)