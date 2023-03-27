Lilium teams with Collins Aerospace to build new inceptor system for eVTOL jet

Lilium N.V., developer of an all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) jet, has teamed with Collins Aerospace to design, develop and build the Lilium Jet’s inceptors—the sidestick system used by the pilot to control the aircraft. Collins Aerospace is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry and a Raytheon Technologies business.

The Lilium Jet inceptors will provide safe and intuitive handling qualities, easy access to functionalities, and an aesthetic, ergonomic design. While integrating all conventional mechanical and electrical flight controls into two sidesticks, the Collins Aerospace system brings a new piloting philosophy for single pilot operations in the eVTOL realm.

The system will also be designed to bring significant space and weight savings compared to conventional sidesticks.

Lilium’s collaboration with Collins Aerospace continues Lilium’s strategy of teaming up with established tier-one aerospace suppliers to support certification and prepare the industrial ramp-up.

As part of the supplier agreement, Collins Aerospace, with its extensive experience in developing and certifying inceptors for commercial jets, will certify the Lilium Jet’s inceptors to commercial aviation standards.

Separately, Lilium recently reported that it reached targeted speed for its tech demonstrator Phoenix 2: 136kt (250+ km/h, 155+ mph). The target cruise speed at sea level will be up to: 155 mph / 250 km/h.

Lilium said that achieving this target with Phoenix 2 helps demonstrate stability and controllability of the aircraft and control software at high speed.