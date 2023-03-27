2023 Toyota Mirai adds Teammate with Advanced Park and Optional Advanced Drive on Limited Grade

Now in its second-generation, the Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicle delivers an EPA-estimated zero tailpipe emission range of 402 miles on the Mirai entry-level XLE grade. The 2023 XLE grade has a starting MSRP of $49,500. An Advanced Technology Package, which includes Bird’s Eye View camera, front and rear Parking Assist with Automated Braking and front seat foot illumination, can be added to the XLE grade for $1,410.





The 2023 Mirai Limited grade also brings the latest in advanced driver assistance technology with Toyota Teammate, a suite of driver-assistance technologies that can be purchased as an upgrade. Toyota Teammate provides two functions: Advanced Drive and Advanced Park. It uses an intelligent system of cameras, radar and LiDAR, which work together in partnership.

Advanced Drive can support drivers on certain limited-access highways by detecting driving conditions and executing acceleration, braking and steering commands under active supervision of the driver. Hands-free driving is also possible under certain conditions with eyes-on-the-road operation confirmed by the driver monitor system.

Advanced Park assists the operations necessary for hands-free parking by automatically controlling steering, acceleration, braking and gear changes when parallel parking or backing into a parking space.

The Mirai is built on the premium Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) GA-L platform, creating a mid-size luxury-sport sedan. The RWD configuration helps support an engaging driving experience that also allows for an additional hydrogen fuel tank over the first generation car.





The high-strength GA-L platform with multilink suspension provides the foundation for handling agility and a smooth, quiet ride. Laser screw welding and adhesive structure bonding, proven on many other Toyota and Lexus models, are among the construction techniques used.

Active Cornering Assist engages the stability control to reduce understeer in certain cornering situations. Hill Start Assist Control, standard for both grades, allows smooth, safe takeoffs from stops on hills.

Electric power steering delivers quick response, with a tight 38.6-ft. turning circle for easy maneuverability. Both the XLE and Limited grades are equipped with 19 x 8-inch alloy wheels and 235/55R19 all-season tires. The Limited offers optional 20 x 8.5-inch turbine-style Super Chrome alloy wheels with 245/45ZR20 tires.

Wheelbase, height, length and width were all increased over the first-generation, front-wheel drive Mirai. Weight increased by just 176 lbs., yet weight distribution improved to near 50:50, and the center of gravity is lower to significantly enhance handling agility.





The second-generation Mirai introduced a new lighting signature for a Toyota sedan, with long, narrow headlights that sweep rearward into the fenders. Available in XLE and Limited, all Mirai models are equipped with auto-leveling bi-beam LED headlights, multi-LED front and rear turn signal indicators, Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and clearance lights. The LED side marker lamps are etched with the Mirai logo.

The Mirai’s 0.29 coefficient of drag is the result not only of the body’s shape, but a number of bumper-to-bumper aero details, such as windshield wipers that retract to a lower position when not in use. The wipers show the kind of detail Toyota infused to raise comfort and convenience to a higher level in the Mirai: They feature direct-spray washer fluid arms, and, when in use, operate more quietly thanks to slower speed at the reversing point.

The 2023 Toyota Mirai is equipped with Toyota Audio Multimedia system designed and engineered by Toyota’s Texas-based Connected Technologies team. Mirai drivers will also have the opportunity to access a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, including Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

The Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ (TSS 2.5+) system comes standard on all 2023 Mirai. This system includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Lane Tracing Assist

Automatic High Beams

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Road Sign Assist

For Limited grade drivers Front and Rear Parking Assist with Braking come standard, both features are available with the Advanced Technology Package on the XLE grade. Intelligent Parking Assist (IPA) comes standard on the Limited grade.

The Mirai XLE comes equipped with standard SofTex-trimmed seating featuring heated, 8-way power driver and 4-way power passenger seats; dual-zone automatic climate control with remote feature; Smart Key System remote keyless entry system with trunk-release, panic button and remote illuminated entry; auto-leveling LED headlamps; LED front interior reading lights; Toyota Audio Multimedia system with JBL and 14 JBL speakers and navigation; Qi wireless charger; power tilt/telescoping steering wheel; auto-dimming rearview mirror, and electronic parking brake.

As an option, the XLE offers the Advanced Technology Package that includes Panoramic View Monitor, Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automated Braking and Front Seat Foot Illumination.

The Mirai Limited grade makes those features standard, along with ventilated front seats, heated rear seating, three-zone automatic climate control (two-zone in front, one-zone in rear with separate digital control panel), ambient lighting and a panorama roof, which features fixed glass panels and a power sunshade, and Intelligent Parking Assist (IPA).

The Limited grade has a starting MSRP of $66,000, with optional 20-inch Super Chrome Alloy wheels available for an additional $1,120. The Toyota Teammate option for Limited grade can be added for $5,170, on vehicles not equipped with the 20-in. Super Chrome Allow wheels.

All new Toyota Mirai will include up to $15,000 of complimentary hydrogen with a purchase or lease.