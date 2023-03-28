Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
CATL and HGP establish partnership to facilitate up to 5 GWh of battery energy storage systems; 450 MWh in Texas to start

28 March 2023

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, and HGP Storage, LLC (HGP), a company specializing in the development of advanced battery energy storage systems (BESS), announced an agreement on the supply of more than 450 MWh of BESS.

Both parties have also agreed to enter into a long-term partnership to facilitate up to 5 GWh of utility-scale and distributed energy projects to meet Texas’ growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

The 450 MWh of BESS will be deployed on a project in Texas, which is scheduled to begin commercial operations in 2024. CATL will supply HGP with EnerC, its containerized liquid-cooling BESS that features high level of safety, long service life and high integration.

With IP55 and C5 anti-corrosion protection, EnerC is also able to meet the requirements of various harsh climatic conditions. Adopting CATL’s integrated liquid cooling system will further contribute to the long service life and safe operation of the project.

