Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Study finds GHG methane offsets its warming ~30% and precipitation increase ~60% by short-wave absorption
European Council and Parliament provisionally agree to Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation; more recharging and refueling stations

CALSTART launches California light-duty EV charging infrastructure incentives project; $30M first wave

29 March 2023

CALSTART launched Communities in Charge, an incentives project funded by the California Energy Commission’s Clean Transportation Program, and supported in partnership with GRID Alternatives and Tetra Tech. This incentives project is designed to transform electric vehicle (EV) charging accessibility and accelerate the market with the rapid installation of light-duty electric vehicle Level 2 charging infrastructure across California.

Communities in Charge incentives are open to a wide variety of project sites such as schools, health care centers, local businesses, and communities. Projects able to show a high degree of readiness and those located within disadvantaged or low-income communities will be prioritized for incentives.

To kick off the project, Communities in Charge is offering $30 million in incentives and began on 23 March 2023. Funding will remain open until 8 May 2023. Applicants will be able to submit their application documents through an online Incentive Processing Center during the announced application period. The project team will review applications once the funding lane closes and notify awarded recipients.

Posted on 29 March 2023 in Electric (Battery), Infrastructure, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)