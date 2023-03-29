Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Cummins and Leclanché to collaborate on lower-emissions solutions for use in marine and rail applications
Mazda joins Research Association of Biomass Innovation for Next Generation Automobile Fuels

US and Japan sign critical minerals agreement

29 March 2023

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Japan’s Ambassador to the United States, Tomita Koji, signed a critical minerals agreement. The agreement builds on the 2019 US-Japan Trade Agreement and will strengthen and diversify critical minerals supply chains and promote the adoption of electric vehicle battery technologies.

In particular, the agreement memorializes the shared commitment of the United States and Japan with respect to the critical minerals sector to facilitate trade, promote fair competition and market-oriented conditions for trade in critical minerals, advance robust labor and environmental standards, and cooperate in efforts to ensure secure, transparent, sustainable, and equitable critical minerals supply chains.

The agreement establishes several new commitments and areas for joint cooperation regarding electric vehicle battery critical minerals supply chains between the United States and Japan, including those related to:

  • Non-imposition of export duties on critical minerals;

  • Domestic measures to address non-market policies and practices of other countries affecting trade in critical minerals;

  • Best practices regarding review of investments within their territories in the critical minerals sector by foreign entities;

  • Measures that promote more resource efficient and circular economy approaches to reduce the demand for, and environmental impact of, virgin material extraction and related processes;

  • Engagement, information-sharing, and enforcement actions related to labor rights in critical minerals extraction and processing;

  • Remedying violations of labor rights at entities connected to critical minerals supply chains; and

  • Promoting employer neutrality in union organizing and operations.

The agreement entered into force immediately upon signature.

Posted on 29 March 2023 in Japan, Market Background, Materials | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)