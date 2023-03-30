More details on the Kia EV9 3-row electric SUV

Kia revealed more details of the Kia EV9, its first three-row seat electric flagship SUV (earlier post). Based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9 delivers a targeted all-electric range over 541 km (WLTP). Ultra-fast 800-volt charging capability enables the EV9 battery pack to be replenished with sufficient charge to power the vehicle for 239 km in approximately 15 minutes.





Numerous technological breakthroughs include the Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) system, available in the Kia EV9 GT-line in the future, enabling conditional Level 3 autonomous driving in selected markets. It also introduces the Kia Connect Store, which enables customers to purchase digital features and services on demand, giving them the flexibility to choose the features they want and continuously upgrade the capability of the EV9 with Over the Air (OTA) updates at any time.

Kia will begin offering pre-order of the EV9 for the Korean market in the second quarter of 2023. The Kia EV9 will go on sale in selected global markets from the second half of the year.

The EV9 features a broad choice of electric powertrain configurations based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and utilizing Kia’s fourth-generation battery technology. A 76.1 kWh battery is offered exclusively with the Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) Standard model, while a 99.8-kWh battery is fitted in both the RWD Long Range and All Wheel Drive (AWD) variants.

The RWD Long Range model utilizes a 150 kW / 350 N·m electric motor, endowing the SUV with the ability to accelerate from 0-to-100 km/h in 9.4 seconds, as preliminary data reveals. Also powered by a single electric motor, albeit a more powerful 160 kW / 350 N·m variant, the Standard RWD EV9 can accelerate from 0-to-100 km/h in 8.2 seconds.

An AWD variant is equipped with two electric motors that together unleash a total power output of 283 kW and a combined torque of 600 N·m. This potent combination enables the SUV to surge from 0-to-100 km/h in just 6.0 seconds. Greater levels of performance are available with an optional Boost feature, available for later purchase at the Kia Connect Store. The combined torque is increased to an exceptional 700 N·m, enabling the EV9 to accelerate from 0-to-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds.

The EV9 comes with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality through its Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), enabling the discharging of energy from the vehicle battery. Families can use up to 3.68 kW of power for laptops or camping equipment.

Highway Driving Pilot. The EV9 will take a significant step towards full autonomy. Key to achieving this is Kia’s Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) system, which will provide the EV9 with conditional Level 3 autonomous driving. Fifteen sensors, including two lidars, enable it to scan for and detect objects in a full 360-degree field of view, enabling it to detect and react to the road and other users to prevent potential collisions.

By providing intelligent, proactive, real-time assistance across a wide range of conditions, Kia’s Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) system will meet the criteria required to deliver Level 3 autonomy in certain areas of the world. The car will be capable of conditional driving automation where conditions permit, enabling the driver to temporarily take a break from controlling the vehicle.

Kia is planning to offer the HDP in the EV9 GT-line model in the future. Further details on the HDP will be disclosed nearer its market availability.

The EV9 is set to make its inaugural physical debut at the Seoul Mobility Show 2023 later this month. It will then be showcased at this year’s New York International Auto Show in early April.