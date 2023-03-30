Nikola marks 100-salesorder milestone for Nikola Tre Hydrogen FCEV Class 8 truck; bolstered by HVIP

Nikola announced that Nikola and its dealer network have received orders for 100 Class 8 Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). Deliveries of the purpose-built heavy-duty trucks will begin in Q4 2023.

With a range of up to 500 miles and an estimated fueling time of approximately 20 minutes based upon expected technology improvements, the Nikola Tre FCEV is anticipated to have among the longest ranges of all commercially available zero tailpipe emission Class 8 trucks. The Tre FCEV is well-suited for a variety of applications ranging from drayage and intermodal to metro-regional truckload and less than truckload and specialized hauling use cases.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) program, played a significant role in securing many of the 100 sale orders that are expected to convert to purchase orders following the satisfactory completion of the demonstration programs.

The HVIP program enables customers of Nikola’s Tre FCEV to access a point-of-sale incentive starting at $240,000 and ranging up to $288,000 per truck, in 2023. Customers will also be eligible for a $40,000 clean commercial vehicle tax credit from the federal government due to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

California’s HVIP is an important incentive program intended to advance commercialization and to help reduce the total cost of ownership of hybrid and zero-emission commercial vehicles in the state of California. The program is unique in that it accelerates the adoption of zero tailpipe emission commercial vehicles on a first-come, first-served basis that does not require the retirement and scrappage of an existing diesel vehicle.