South Carolina to deploy 160 Proterra Powered electric school buses from Thomas Built Buses over the next year

30 March 2023

The South Carolina Department of Education will deploy 160 Thomas Built Buses (TBB) electric school buses in school districts across the state over the next year, under a new procurement finalized this month between the Department of Education and Thomas Built Buses dealer Interstate Transportation.

The Department of Education’s purchase of 160 new Proterra Powered Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric school buses represents the single largest order of electric school buses funded entirely by the EPA’s new Clean School Bus Program to date.

Thomas Built Buses and Proterra offer school bus operators a comprehensive, turn-key electric vehicle program that includes EV planning and funding consultation, electric school buses, charging systems, and charging infrastructure design and installation.

The Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley couples 226 kWh of onboard energy from Proterra Powered’s battery technology to offer up to 135 miles of drive range to meet the needs of school bus fleets. With more than 300 TBB Proterra Powered electric school buses on the road, Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric school buses have driven more than one million miles for school districts across North America.

Thomas Built Buses is currently the only school bus manufacturer to offer DC fast charging architecture as standard equipment. The Jouley can charge in about three hours and can supply power back to the grid using vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology.

Posted on 30 March 2023 in Bus, Electric (Battery)

