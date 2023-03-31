Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Michigan kicks in $120M from MSF to support Ford LFP gigafactory

31 March 2023

The Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance received Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) approval of a $120.3-million Strategic Site Readiness Program performance-based grant that will support land acquisition, site preparation, water and wastewater upgrades, professional fees, administration, and necessary public infrastructure improvements required for the Ford BlueOval Battery Park in Marshall. (Earlier post.)

Originally announced by Ford and approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund in February, Ford is investing more than $3.5 billion to construct and equip a new 2.5 million square foot electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Marshall.

The project is expected to create 2,500 jobs that will add to the region’s tax base and help further the company’s electric vehicle future in the state.

Michigan is expected to provide in total some $1 billion-plus in incentives, tax breaks and road improvements for the plant.

This all-new battery production facility in Michigan—which will manufacture LFP cells—will add approximately 35 gigawatt hours per year of new battery capacity for Ford in the US initially, capable of powering approximately 400,000 future Ford EVs.

Posted on 31 March 2023

