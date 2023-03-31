Sayona Mining and Piedmont Lithium restart commercial spodumene concentrate production at NAL

North American lithium producer Sayona Mining and Piedmont Lithium successfully restarted commercial spodumene concentrate production at the jointly-owned North American Lithium (NAL) project in Québec (earlier post). The $US80-million restart of NAL was completed on time and on budget and is the only major source of new spodumene production expected in North America in the next two years.





NAL site with quarry visible in background and operations in foreground.

Sayona is targeting 226,000 metric tons per year of annual production with first commercial shipments expected in Q3 2023.

NAL is one of three projects of Sayona Québec, a joint venture between Sayona (75%) and Piedmont (25%). Sayona is targeting four shipments from NAL totaling up to 120,000 metric tons by the end of 2023, which are expected to supply key battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, including LG Chem and Tesla.

Powered by renewable hydroelectricity, NAL is ideally located in the Abitibi region of Québec with convenient access to rail, highway, and port infrastructure to bring lithium concentrate to the market.

Production at NAL is expected to be supported by the mineral resources of Sayona Québec’s Abitibi Hub projects. Mineral resource estimates have been determined by Sayona and reported in accordance with JORC Code (2012) and NI 43-101 standards.





Spodumene concentrate housed in the newly constructed containment facility at NAL.

Sayona Québec is expected to provide an updated Definitive Feasibility Study for both NAL and its Authier Lithium Project. Additionally, a new, large-scale, extensive drill program is planned for 2023 by NAL and Jourdan Resources Inc. related to both NAL and the adjacent Vallée Lithium Project. The intent of the program is to define a mineral resource base capable of supplying more tons and enhanced material quality to the NAL concentrator.

A prefeasibility study (PFS) is currently underway to evaluate downstream production at NAL through the completion of the project’s lithium carbonate plant, which was partially constructed by prior owners of the operation. Results of the PFS are expected in H1 2023. Further evaluation of downstream production of lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide in Québec may follow the PFS study.