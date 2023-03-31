2024 Audi Q8 e-tron coming to US this summer; starting MSRP $74,400

Audi is making a clear statement that the 2024 Q8 e-tron is its flagship electrified SUV. The new 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron (earlier post) has been refined with increased driving range, higher-power and faster charging capabilities, and improved driving dynamics compared to the prior model e-tron. The Q8 e-tron delivers quicker acceleration with sprints to 60 mph in as little as 5.3 seconds for the Q8 Sportback e-tron with ultra package , as well as efficiency gains through aerodynamic advancements and improvements to both battery cell chemistry and packaging.





2024 Audi Q8 e-tron (European Model)

The Q8 e-tron receives a more aerodynamic wheel lineup, along with new treatments to the front and rear fascia as part of distinguishing new design elements which serve both aesthetic and functional purposes.

Beyond contributing to an even more serene EV driving experience with reductions to wind noise, the optimized aerodynamics reduce drag by more than six percent over the previous model e-tron, resulting in an improved coefficient of drag value of 0.29 in the Q8 e-tron SUV and 0.27 in the Sportback model. The improved aerodynamics contribute to the improved efficiency and range.

Maximum reductions in drag were accomplished with a new, more aerodynamic standard wheel design; by enlarging the spoilers ahead of the front axle on both SUV and Sportback models, and the addition of new rear spoilers on the Sportback models; and for the first time on an Audi model, adding a self-sealing aero system in addition to the electric shutters that automatically close off the radiator, effectively balancing cooling requirements with efficiency.

Working closely with the updated design of the front fascia—which routes incoming air through apertures in the front bumper cover and helps create a virtual air curtain from the front of the vehicle—management of airflow through, around and under the car has been streamlined, lowering air resistance and providing the largest positive effect on the coefficient of drag.

Greater battery capacity, higher charging performance, greater efficiency. The 2024 Q8 e-tron features a higher-capacity battery, but one which has been engineered into the existing packaging space. The increased energy density of the battery pack can be attributed to advancements made to both the structure and manufacturing process of the prismatic battery cells.





In addition to the improved energy density, the new construction incorporates so-called “stacking” technology. This process permits better use of the casing’s physical space compared with the previous winding technology, resulting in a cell that increases capacity while taking up the same amount of physical space.

With a 23% greater net capacity of 106 kWh (114 kWh gross) from the previous model e-tron, the new Q8 e-tron improves on the battery pack’s usable capacity, utilizing 93% versus the previous 91%, enabled by adjustments to the battery management system.





Coupled with advancements in cell technology and cell chemistry, the maximum DC charging power has also been increased from 150 kW to 170 kW, permitting recharging from 10 to 80% capacity in about 31 minutes. Under ideal Level-2 charging conditions, the Audi Q8 e-tron can recharge in around 13 hours at 9.6 kW (240V/40A), or in around 6.5 hours at 19.2kW (240V/80A).

The asynchronous electric motor on the rear axle for the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron was also modified and now incorporates 14 motor windings instead of 12. The increase in windings improves efficiency by generating a stronger magnetic field from a similar electrical input, which in-turn produces more torque. When additional power is not needed, the new motor topology requires less energy to generate similar torque, which reduces consumption and increases driving range.





All Q8 e-tron models benefit from Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system due to asynchronous motors positioned front and rear. The Q8 e-tron is rear-wheel biased under normal driving conditions; sending most power to the rear wheels via the higher efficiency motor with 14 windings.





Instead of 12, there are now 14 windings.

The front axle of the Q8 e-tron is primarily utilized when higher performance is called upon, in particularly low traction situations, or where additional stability is needed, such as a slippery or curvy road. The drive of all four wheels can also be adjusted manually by selecting the drive mode.

If the driver switches the shifter from “D” to “S”, the Q8 e-tron will permanently run in all-wheel drive mode with both the front and rear motors powering the wheels. As a result of the asynchronous motor construction, if there is no flow of current to the motor, the motors do not produce any drag losses and are therefore highly efficient—allowing the Q8 e-tron to achieve two-wheel drive levels of efficiency in most driving situations, while still retaining the flexibility and peace of mind that comes from standard quattro all-wheel drive.

The result of all these updates is an EPA estimated range of 300 miles for the Q8 Sportback e-tron with ultra package, an increase of around 30% compared to the 2023 e-tron Sportback.





More responsive steering and suspension, greater driving dynamics. Owners of the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron can expect noticeable handling and agility improvements in everyday driving, due to engineering efforts on multiple fronts which enhance and refine the driving dynamics Audi owners have come to expect.

The Q8 e-tron’s progressive steering is now more direct, with a quicker 14.6:1 steering ratio (prev. generation, 15.8:1) achieved through a new steering gear with the optimized gear ratio and new software implemented for improved driver feedback. The result is “faster” steering, meaning less driver input is required for the same amount of steering responsiveness, making the steering feel more direct with more communicative feedback.

Axle kinematics also play a major role, with the front-axle bearing now made more rigid. This improves on-center steering feel, permitting the vehicle to more willingly and instantly follow the driver’s steering input. With more direct steering response, the Q8 e-tron feels nimbler, more agile and lighter in terms of handling.





The vertical alignment of the suspension’s lateral and longitudinal components were also reworked to improve structural rigidity in all directions. Combined, the steering and suspension enhancements return a greater sense of immediacy and surefootedness to the owner’s inputs; especially in dynamic environments where good handling and car control are particularly important.

These efforts were aided by the Q8 e-tron’s standard adaptive air suspension, which creates a supple, controlled ride while allowing the ride height of the car to be varied by a total of 76 millimeters, or almost three inches, depending on the driving situation.

To further leverage the improved driving dynamics of the vehicle and enhance the personalization of the Q8 e-tron, the drive select functions have been recalibrated to incorporate a greater differentiation between the seven modes (offroad, allroad, efficiency, comfort, auto, dynamic, and individual), heightening tangible effect. The electronic stability control (ESC) program has also been recalibrated to allow for a more dynamic and engaging driving experience on curvy driving roads.

The 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron is anticipated to arrive in US showrooms by Summer of 2023 and will be followed by the introduction of the SQ8 e-tron later this year; additional details of the SQ8 will be shared closer to its arrival in US showrooms.