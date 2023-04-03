Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Neste charters two new lower-emission tankers from Terntank; methanol and sails

03 April 2023

Neste has signed an agreement to charter two new lower-emission product tankers from Terntank. The tankers will transport a wide variety of liquid cargoes including renewable raw materials such as waste and residue oils and fats to Neste’s refineries. At the refineries, products such as renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will be loaded for transport.

The tankers are designed with foldable suction sails and dual-fuel engine enabling the use of e-methanol as fuel, which is produced with Power-to-X technology using captured carbon and renewable energy. The innovative design and onboard emission reduction technologies will further reduce Neste’s environmental impact and emissions of shipping.

These new tankers, each able to carry altogether 15,000 tons of chemicals, were ordered by Terntank, designed by Kongsberg, and will be built by CMHI Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, China. The ships are due for delivery during the second half of 2025 and beginning of 2026.

Both new tankers are ice-strengthened and equipped with Terntank’s Hybrid Solution electric power supply system, battery pack and on-shore power connection. The ships can operate on new low-emission fuels such as e-methanol to meet net-zero emission goals.

Terntank has extensive experience in operating this type of vessels with solutions that minimize pollution near populated areas such as ports.

