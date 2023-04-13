DOE seeks feedback on new domestic manufacturing conversion grants for electrified vehicles program

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) has released a Request for Information (RFI) (DE-FOA-0003032) to seek public input that will help shape the Domestic Manufacturing Conversion Grants for Electrified Vehicles program.

This grant program, authorized by the “Inflation Reduction Act” (IRA), will provide grants for the conversion of domestic manufacturing capability across the supply chain to support the production of electrified vehicles.

The Domestic Manufacturing Conversion Grant program provides cost-shared grants that support the domestic manufacturing of electrified vehicles including:

Efficient hybrid,

plug-in electric hybrid,

plug-in electric drive, and

hydrogen fuel cell

MESC will hold two workshops (4 and 5 May) that will provide a forum for stakeholders to share perspectives on the opportunities and challenges for the domestic conversion of manufacturing across the supply chain. Interested parties should register to attend either workshop and can submit a 3-minute video providing their perspectives on this program, if they desire.

Background. IRA section 50143 appropriated $2 billion to provide grants for domestic production of efficient hybrid, plug-in electric hybrid, plug-in electric drive, and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. That section established the domestic manufacturing conversion grant program to provide grants and loan guarantees to clean vehicle manufacturers and suppliers, including component manufacturers.

IRA Section 50143 makes funding for such grants available through 30 September 2031. Grant recipients must provide not less than 50% of the cost of the project carried out using the grant.