Renault testing first 9 mules of Renault 5; new CMF-B EV platform

Renault is are currently testing its first nine prototypes of the upcoming electric Renault 5. The platform, power train and battery of the mules are technically the same as the future production vehicle. With a design based on the Clio silhouette, the mules do not yet look like the future model.

Alternating between static and dynamic fine-tuning and endurance testing, the mules are being put through their paces this winter in low grip (ice, snow) conditions in Arvidsjaur (Swedish Lapland) as well as average-to-high grip conditions at the Renault technical centers in Lardy (greater Paris area) and Aubevoye (Normandy).

Used for the first time on the future electric Renault 5, the new CMF-B EV platform has taken 70% of the parts featured on the CMF-B platform used for Clio and Captur. Compared to ZOE, the CMF-B EV platform is 30% cheaper to manufacture.





The new modular platform is easier to make, develop, and optimize the performance of next-generation B-segment electric vehicles. The advantages of the new design mean that a new generation of electric vehicles can be created, with adjustable tracks and wheelbase to allow for different body types and styles.

The optimized chassis of the Renault 5 with a multi-link rear axle (usually reserved for more prestige segments) and a lower center of gravity with batteries installed under the floor will ensure greater dynamic performance.

The CMF-B EV platform engine compartment is more compact because the parts used for an electric motor are smaller than those used on an internal combustion engine.

The electric motor on the future electric Renault 5 will be based on the tried-and-tested electrically excited synchronous motor used primarily on the ZOE and Megane E-Tech electric. Not only does it feature better output than a permanent-magnet motor, but it also requires no rare-earth metals—meaning that large-scale production costs and the environmental impact are both lower.





The engine will feature a new internal architecture, combining three main components:

the DC/DC converter that converts the battery’s 400V into 12V;

the battery charger; and

the accessory box that manages power distribution.

By pooling together the different functions performed by these three components in a single box, the engine is smaller and lighter. Roughly 20kg lighter than that used for the ZOE, the future electric Renault 5 engine will be more enjoyable and dynamic to drive than its predecessor.

The new battery pack will also help give the vehicle the competitive edge sought after by Renault. The switch from the 12 modules seen on the ZOE battery to 4 large modules means the architecture is simpler and 15kg lighter. Equipped with a single layer of modules, the battery pack is a perfect fit for the new platform. The future electric Renault 5 will need less space to transport more kWh.





Special care has also been taken to house the battery pack inside the platform for added protection. Its placement will provide added rigidity to the under body, thereby also improving the acoustics and driving pleasure.