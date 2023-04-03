BAE Systems and Heart Aerospace to collaborate on battery for electric airplane

BAE Systems and Heart Aerospace, a Swedish electric airplane maker, will collaborate to define the battery system for Heart’s ES-30 regional electric airplane. The battery will be the first of its kind to be integrated into an electric conventional takeoff and landing (eCTOL) regional aircraft, allowing it to operate efficiently with zero emissions and low noise.





BAE Systems and Heart Aerospace announced a collaboration to define the battery system for Heart’s ES-30 regional electric airplane. (Credit: BAE Systems)

The program will leverage more than 25 years of BAE Systems’ expertise in electrifying large, heavy-duty industrial vehicles. Today, the company has more than 15,000 power and propulsion systems operating in service across the globe. Work on the program will be conducted at the company’s facility in Endicott, New York.





The ES-30 airplane will be powered by four electric motors, and has an all-electric range of 200 kilometers, an extended reserve hybrid range of 400 kilometers with 30 passengers and ability to fly up to 800 kilometers with 25 passengers.





The ES-30 will also have a cost-effective and scalable upgrade path as future battery technology matures. The battery upgrade roadmap allows for increased usable energy at the same weight, resulting in longer flight durations and expanded route options.

Heart Aerospace has a total of 230 orders and 100 options for the ES-30, along with letter of intent for an additional 108 airplanes.