In Q1 2023, Tesla produced 440,808 cars and delivered 422,875, up 36.4% over the same period in 2022, in which Tesla produced 305,407 vehicles and delivered 310,048.

Model Production Deliveries Model S/X 19,437 10,695 Model 3/Y 421,371 412,180 Total 440,808 422,875

Tesla will post its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, 19 April 2023.