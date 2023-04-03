Alfa Romeo starts production of its first plug-in hybrid; Tonale offers 30 miles electric range

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
03 April 2023

Alfa Romeo started retail production for the all-new 2024 Tonale PHEV. (Earlier post.) Alfa Romeo’s first plug-in hybrid is built at the Giambattista Vico Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d’Arco, Naples, Italy, one of the company’s most advanced production sites. The Tonale PHEV will begin arriving at dealers in June.

The Tonale enters the premium compact CUV segment with standard all-wheel drive, more than 30 miles (48 km) of electric range and a starting US manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $42,995.

US customers who choose to lease their all-new Alfa Romeo Tonale can take advantage of a $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain features a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery and 90 kW electric motor. The additional 1.3-liter turbocharged engine contributes to a best-in-class 285 horsepower. Every Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV includes all-wheel drive.

Driving dynamics are assisted by a rapid-response Frequency Damping Suspension (FDS) system, engineered to create a comfortable ride and automatically adjust the suspension for spirited driving.

The Giambattista Vico Stellantis plant, designed by Alfa Romeo, has been in operation since 1972. The industrial complex has produced more than 5 million cars to date and has won numerous international awards, including in 2013 with World Class Manufacturing (WCM) Gold certification. The plant has since made significant upgrades for new technology and greater electrification.

