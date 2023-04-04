Audi sees BEV sales in US rise 36.5% in Q1 y-o-y, but share of total sales drop to 8.4%

In Q1 2023, Audi of America reported 52,763 deliveries, up 49% year-on-year. Of those sales, 4,438 were battery-electric, up 36.5% from the 3,252 BEVs sold in Q1 2022.

However, because overall Audi sales rose, the share of new vehicle sales for BEVs dropped from 9.2% to 8.4%. The best-selling EV in Q! was the Q4 e-tron, with 1674 units, followed by the older e-tron, with 1,053 units.

As the latter is an outgoing model, to be supplanted by the Q8 e-tron arriving this summer, sales of the e-tron in Q1 2023 were down 48% from 2,028 units in Q1 2022. However, sales of the e-tron GT were up 27% to 726 units in Q1 2023, from 572 in the same period last year.





Audi’s overall top seller in Q1 2023 was the Q5 (including a PHEV model), which, at 17,085 units, saw its sales rise 65% from the same period the year before. The Q5 was followed by the Q7 (6,421 units, +62%); and the A5 (5,598 units, +46%).