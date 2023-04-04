Battery-electric vehicles accounted for 8% of BMW NA sales in Q1

In the first quarter of 2023, BMW brand sales in the US totaled 82,466 vehicles, an 11.9% increase from the 73,714 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2022. BMW sold 6,588 battery electric vehicles, which accounts for 8% of total U.S. sales. In total, electrified vehicles (combined battery electric and plug-in hybrid electric), accounted for nearly 17% of US sales in Q1.

BMW currently offers three fully electric models in the US—the BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle and the BMW i4 and BMW i7 Sedans. The first fully electric BMW i5 will arrive later this year.

BMW also offers plug-in hybrid electric variants of some of its most popular models including the BMW X5 xDrive45e, BMW 330e and BMW 530e. The plug-in hybrid electric BMW XM Sports Activity Vehicle has also recently begun arriving in showrooms.