Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Cummins investing more than $1B in US engine manufacturing network
Audi sees BEV sales in US rise 36.5% in Q1 y-o-y, but share of total sales drop to 8.4%

Battery-electric vehicles accounted for 8% of BMW NA sales in Q1

04 April 2023

In the first quarter of 2023, BMW brand sales in the US totaled 82,466 vehicles, an 11.9% increase from the 73,714 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2022. BMW sold 6,588 battery electric vehicles, which accounts for 8% of total U.S. sales. In total, electrified vehicles (combined battery electric and plug-in hybrid electric), accounted for nearly 17% of US sales in Q1.

BMW currently offers three fully electric models in the US—the BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle and the BMW i4 and BMW i7 Sedans. The first fully electric BMW i5 will arrive later this year.

BMW also offers plug-in hybrid electric variants of some of its most popular models including the BMW X5 xDrive45e, BMW 330e and BMW 530e. The plug-in hybrid electric BMW XM Sports Activity Vehicle has also recently begun arriving in showrooms.

Posted on 04 April 2023 in Electric (Battery), Market Background, Sales | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)