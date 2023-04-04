DENSO develops its first inverter using SiC power semiconductors

DENSO has developed its first inverter with silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors. This inverter, which is incorporated in the eAxle, an electric driving module developed by BluE Nexus Corporation, will be used in the new Lexus RZ, the automaker’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) model, to be released March 30.





SiC power semiconductors significantly reduce power loss compared to silicon (Si) power semiconductors. A cruising test conducted under specific conditions by a BEV using SiC semiconductor inverters demonstrated that inverters with SiC power semiconductors reduced power loss to less than half of the ones with Si semiconductors. As a result, the energy efficiency of BEVs is improved and cruising range is extended.

The SiC power semiconductors with DENSO’s trench-type metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS) structure improve the output per chip as they reduce power loss caused by heat generated. The unique structure achieved high voltage and low on-resistance operation.

Based on technology jointly developed by DENSO and Toyota Central R&D Labs, DENSO utilizes SiC epitaxial wafers that incorporate the results of work commissioned by New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). As a result, DENSO has halved the number of crystal defects that prevent the device from operating normally due to the disorder of the atomic arrangement of the crystal.

By reducing crystal defects, the quality of SiC power semiconductor devices used in vehicles and their stable production are ensured.

DENSO calls its SiC technology “REVOSIC”, and uses it to develop technologies for products ranging from wafers to semiconductor devices and modules such as power cards.