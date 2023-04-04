Chevy Bolt EV/EUV US deliveries reach 19,700 units in Q1 2023, up from 358 in Q1 2022

General Motors’ Chevrolet brand reported US deliveries of 19,700 units of the Bolt EV/EUV in Q1 2023. Sales in Q1 2022 were only 358 units, as the Bolt was recovering from the battery issues that halted production and sales of the vehicle earlier in 2021.

Combined with Cadillac LYRIQ deliveries of 968 units—and the delivery of 2 units of the HUMMER EV Pickup—General Motors delivered 20,670 battery-electric vehicles in Q1. This represented 3.4% of all GM new vehicle deliveries in the period.

Overall, GM US deliveries were up 17.6% in Q1 2023 to 603,208 units, with all Silverado models taking the lead with 126,992 units. GM gained an estimated 1.5 points of market share growth in Q1.

GM said that it is on track to build 50,000 EVs in North America through June and to double that in the second half of the year. The company sees LYRIQ deliveries accelerating rapidly throughout 2023. Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV production will reach 70,000 units to meet global demand.

Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck deliveries begin in late spring. The company says it has orders from more than 340 fleet customers, a third of which are on the West Coast.