Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Audi sees BEV sales in US rise 36.5% in Q1 y-o-y, but share of total sales drop to 8.4%
Chevy Bolt EV/EUV US deliveries reach 19,700 units in Q1 2023, up from 358 in Q1 2022

Volkswagen ID.4 sales jump 254.2% in Q1 2023; 14.4% of all new vehicle sales

04 April 2023

In Q1 2023, Volkswagen of America reported 67,853 units sold—up 4.4% from the 64,993 in Q1 2022. Volkswagen currently has only one EV on the US market: the ID.4. Sales of the ID.4 in Q1 2023 jumped 254.2% to 9,758 units, representing 14.4% of all new vehicle sales for the period.

By contrast, in Q1 2022, the ID.4 sold only 2,755 units, representing only 4.2% of new sales. Volkswagen of America attributed a portion of the significant increase in ID.4 sales in Q1 2023 to local assembly in Chattanooga being able to serve high demand.

Overall, SUVs accounted for 90% of all Volkswagen of America sales in Q1 2023. All passenger car models saw a combined 50.2% drop, while all SUV models saw a combined 24% increase.

Volkswagen’s top seller was the Tiguan LWB, with 19,747 units sold, followed by the Taos, with 13,443 units.

Posted on 04 April 2023 in Electric (Battery), Market Background, Sales | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)