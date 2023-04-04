Volkswagen ID.4 sales jump 254.2% in Q1 2023; 14.4% of all new vehicle sales

In Q1 2023, Volkswagen of America reported 67,853 units sold—up 4.4% from the 64,993 in Q1 2022. Volkswagen currently has only one EV on the US market: the ID.4. Sales of the ID.4 in Q1 2023 jumped 254.2% to 9,758 units, representing 14.4% of all new vehicle sales for the period.

By contrast, in Q1 2022, the ID.4 sold only 2,755 units, representing only 4.2% of new sales. Volkswagen of America attributed a portion of the significant increase in ID.4 sales in Q1 2023 to local assembly in Chattanooga being able to serve high demand.

Overall, SUVs accounted for 90% of all Volkswagen of America sales in Q1 2023. All passenger car models saw a combined 50.2% drop, while all SUV models saw a combined 24% increase.

Volkswagen’s top seller was the Tiguan LWB, with 19,747 units sold, followed by the Taos, with 13,443 units.