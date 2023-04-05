Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Elcora engages Lab 4 to design and build its Vanadium Pilot Plant

05 April 2023

Elcora Advanced Materials (earlier post) has engaged Lab 4 to begin the test work and process design for its Ermazon Vanadium Project in Morocco with the goal of production of vanadium pentoxide.

This work will progress in three stages:

  1. Initial characterization to prove the physical processing of the vanadinite source materials.

  2. The hydrometallurgy to prove the capability of making ultra-pure vanadium pentoxide and vanadium for Redox batteries, resulting in a preliminary economic analysis.

  3. The design and construction of a pilot plant at Elcora’s facility in Bedford (NS), for operation starting Q1 of 2024, to confirm the design and provide both engineering scale-up data and product samples for potential off-take clients.

Lab 4 is a materials and process-development laboratory and engineering company concentrating on process solutions to battery materials primary production and recycling. This includes early work such as due diligence, initial investigations, circuit development, and laboratory work for 43-101 or equivalent reports. The company has experience in metals found on Ermazon concessions such as copper, manganese, and vanadium, across many types of processing.

The extraction and processing of Vanadium requires specialized skills and technology. The engagement of Lab 4 will leverage our existing Bedford infrastructure and equipment and has the potential to create new opportunities driving Elcora’s growth in a strategic industry. The use of Vanadium not only provides a solution for renewable energy storage, but it also has the potential to create new jobs and stimulate local economic growth.

—Troy Grant, Elcora’s CEO

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated battery material company. Elcora can process, refine, and produce battery-related minerals and metals. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora has developed a cost-effective process to purify high-quality battery metals and minerals that are commercially scalable.

