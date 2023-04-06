Kia unveils EV9 in New York

Kia unveiled the all-electric 2024 EV9 SUV for the first time in North America at the 2023 New York International Auto Show. As the first three-row EV SUV from Kia, the EV9 (earlier post) is the flagship of the global Plan S strategy.





Developed on the proven E-GMP architecture dedicated to electric vehicles with fourth-generation battery technology, the EV9 enhances space with seating for up to seven passengers, with a long wheelbase and flat floor that provide both flexibility and comfort for all. Through integration of some of the latest in-vehicle technology, vehicle system over-the-air updates, ultra-wideband-based Digital Key, and Onboard Power Generator (V2L) functionality, the EV9 is enabled to continue to evolve throughout the ownership experience.

The EV9 is the second Kia model based on the E-GMP platform, and the first to feature fourth-generation battery technology designed for improved energy density. From launch, the EV9 will be available with a choice of two powertrain options. Standard is a 76.1 kWh battery with a 160 kW (215 hp) motor that drives the rear wheels. An optional 99.8 kWh battery will be available in a single-motor configuration targeting 300 miles of all-electric range (AER), or a dual-motor, 283-kW (379 hp) torque vectoring all-wheel-drive configuration with 516 lb-ft (702 N·m) of torque. The EV9 will offer four drive modes at launch on all trims: Eco, Normal, Sport, and My Mode.

The EV9’s standard 800V electrical architecture enables a maximum DC charging speed of up to 230kW, designed to go from a 10 to 80 percent state of charge in under 25 minutes. The 11kW onboard charger enables expedient Level 2 charging as well.

At up to 197.4 inches in length, the EV9 is slightly longer than the Telluride SUV and comparable in height (up to 70.1 inches) and width (77.9 inches). With all three rows raised, the EV9 offers 20.2 cubic feet of cargo space. When both rows of rear seats are folded, volume increases to 81.9 cubic feet.

The EV9 refines and expands Kia’s roster of standard and available Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Debuting on the EV9 for the Kia brand in North America are Advanced Highway Driving Assist (AHDA), and Lane Following Assist 2 (LFA-2)[x]. Standard Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA-2) is a driver convenience system that helps to maintain a predetermined distance from the vehicle detected in front, keep the vehicle within detected lane markers on certain highways, and assist in lane changes under certain conditions. LFA-2 is a driving convenience feature that helps the vehicle stay in the center of detected lane markers. Available AHDA utilizes lidar-based technology.

Central to the active driver assist technology on the EV9 is Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA-2), which is designed to help detect and prevent collisions from occurring under certain conditions. Standard FCA has been enhanced on the EV9 to, in certain circumstances, detect: vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists in front of the vehicle while driving (FCA-CPC); oncoming vehicles while turning left at an intersection (FCA-JT); and crossing vehicles while passing through an intersection (FCA-JC).

The system is also designed to help provide a degree of braking and/or steering input to help prevent or minimize certain collisions if the system detects: oncoming vehicles while passing other vehicles (FCA-LO); vehicles in front of the car while changing lanes (FCA-LS); and obstacles, pedestrians, or other vehicles in front of the car while driving straight (FCA-ESA).

FCA is designed to, in certain instances, help reduce collision damage with a direct oncoming vehicle through audible and visual warnings, as well as by applying the brakes (FCA-DO). Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) and Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) are designed to help display and detect vehicles approaching from behind in the next lane and, in a variety of circumstances, applying brakes or steering to help mitigate some collisions while making lane changes (FCA-BCA).

The EV9 will also feature some of the latest features in the Kia Drive Wise active driver assistance suite[xii], including High Beam Assist (HBA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA-2), Safe Exit Assist (SEA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC).

Available Rear-View Monitor, and Surround-View Monitor are designed to provide a wider picture in reversing and parking scenarios, using cameras around the EV9 to display a 360-degree view. Optional Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 allows remote parking in, or exiting from, certain parking spots with the driver operating the EV9 from outside the vehicle, as well as smart parking while the driver is inside the vehicle[xvi]. Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist and Parking Distance Warning Forward and Reverse are designed to facilitate parking maneuvers in a variety of circumstances.

In addition to the active driver assist technology, the EV9 arrives standard with 10 airbags, including a front-row center airbag intended to reduce front-passenger impacts in certain collisions.

The EV9 is expected to arrive in the United States in Q4 2023.