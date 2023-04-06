Hyundai reveals 2024 Kona Electric and ICE siblings in New York

Hyundai revealed the all-new 2024 Kona Electric, Limited, and N Line models in its North American debut at the New York International Auto Show. (Earlier post.) The all-new Kona is positioned as an upscaled multiplayer in the small SUV segment, led by an all-electric variant that offers advanced safety, convenience, and an electric range of 260 miles based on preliminary Hyundai internal estimates.

The second-generation Kona customers can choose from electric and internal combustion powertrains, including a sporty N Line version. The all-new 2024 Kona will arrive at US dealers this summer, and the Kona Electric will be available late fall.





2024 Kona Electric

Hyundai developed the new Kona platform with an electrified powertrain first, in line with the company’s accelerated electrification strategy announcement that will bring 11 new Hyundai EVs to market globally by 2030.

Kona Electric, equipped with the 64.8 kWh battery, is estimated to deliver up to 260 miles of range based on Hyundai’s preliminary internal testing. This battery system is internally estimated to recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in approximately 43 minutes with available 400V fast-charging capability. The standard battery is estimated to provide approximately 197 miles of range based on preliminary internal tests.

Available battery preconditioning ensures secure charging and power performance in colder ambient temperatures. A new charging port door lamp helps ensure visibility at night.





Kona Electric also comes with distinctive elements, including forward frunk storage, active grille shutters, exterior Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, i-PEDAL driving mode, and Smart Regenerative System that adjusts regeneration according to real-time traffic conditions.

With a bi-directional onboard charger, the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) (vi) function can power devices or charge electrical equipment, such as electric bicycles, scooters, camping equipment, or even power necessities during a power outage. From the front charging port, devices and appliances can be plugged in using an available V2L adapter to use battery power when the car is parked.

The new i-PEDAL enables a one-pedal driving mode that allows drivers to accelerate, decelerate and stop using only the accelerator pedal when desired. The Smart Regenerative System automatically adjusts the levels of regenerative braking based on real-time data from forward traffic flow, optimizing regenerative braking system efficiency.

Kona Electric models feature a MacPherson strut front suspension with coil springs and a multi-link rear suspension.

On the internal combustion engine models, Kona offers a choice of two gasoline powertrains. A 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Atkinson engine produces an estimated 147 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and 132 lb-ft (179 N·m) of torque at 4,500 rpm, paired with a Smartstream Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) for maximum efficiency. The Atkinson cycle design maximizes the effective cylinder expansion ratio (compression stroke vs. power stroke) for greater efficiency.

N Line and Limited trims offer a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder direct-injected, turbocharged engine generating an estimated 190 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 195 lb-ft (264 N·m) of torque from 1,700-4,500 rpm for confident acceleration in city driving. Peak torque delivery starts at only 1,700 rpm and holds through 4,500 rpm, for low-RPM responsiveness in everyday driving conditions. The Kona 1.6L turbo engine couples to an eight-speed automatic transmission for outstanding efficiency with smooth, seamless shifting and brisk acceleration.