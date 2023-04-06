2025 Ram 1500 REV all-electric pickup debuts in New York; two battery options

The all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV—the first battery-electric light-duty pickup truck from Ram Truck—made its world debut at the New York International Auto Show. The 2025 Ram 1500 REV will offer customers two all-electric options, including a standard 168 kWh battery pack with a targeted range of up to 350 miles and an optional 229 kWh large battery pack with a targeted range of up to 500 miles.





Both can add up to 110 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes with 800-volt DC fast charging at up to 350 kW.

Vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid bi-directional charging affords the Ram 1500 REV the flexibility to charge another Stellantis battery-electric vehicle or provide power back to the grid. The truck can also send power to a home during a storm, run the tailgate party or provide power at the camp or jobsite. An onboard power panel in the bed can provide up to 7.2 kW while an available onboard power panel in the front trunk (frunk) provides up to 3.6 kW.





Other targeted performance figures include a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds, 654 horsepower and 620 lb-ft (841 N·m) of torque, up to 24 inches of water fording, up to 14,000 pounds towing and a maximum payload capacity of 2,700 pounds. The all-new Ram 1500 REV XR with enhanced range will follow the introduction of the all-electric Ram 1500 REV.





The Ram 1500 REV delivers consumers a new level of performance with dual 250-kilowatt (kW) electric drive modules (EDMs) that combine the motor, gearbox and inverter along with all-wheel-drive capability. The 2025 Ram 1500 REV features one EDM on the front axle with an automatic wheel-end disconnect that allow the front wheels to spin freely in certain conditions, maximizing efficiency. A 250-kW EDM is positioned on the rear axle available with an electronic-locking rear differential.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV is built on the all-new STLA Frame designed specifically for full-size electric vehicles featuring a body-on-frame design. The all-new high-strength steel frame is comprised of advanced materials to be lightweight yet stiff and durable. The STLA Frame is wider in the middle to efficiently incorporate the battery pack while still using protection afforded by the frame rails. A full-length aero belly pan further enhances the segment’s most slippery truck with an estimated .340 coefficient of drag.

Drivers will enjoy class-leading ride and handling, a multi-link independent rear suspension with standard, segment-exclusive, active-level, four-corner air suspension with adaptive damping. The adjustable air suspension enables five different modes: entry/exit, aero, normal, off-road 1 and off-road 2. All-new 22-by-9-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in 275/50R22 Pirelli Scorpion all-season tires achieve a combination of wear resistance and reduced road noise.

Autonomous vehicle capabilities include Hands-free Active Driving Assist and ParkSense Automated Parking System. Active Driving Assist is available for hands-on-wheel/eyes-on-road and hands-free/eyes-on-road automated driving using lane centering with adaptive cruise control. The system uses multiple sensors, including radars and cameras, to dictate appropriate roads for the technology.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV features a full-color HUD that is configurable up to 10 inches and features several different content areas at once, including Lane Departure, Lane Keep Assist, adaptive cruise control, turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, current gear and speed limit. All HUD settings can be personalized and saved within the driver profiles.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV is available in five trims, including Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited and, introducing an all-new trim, Tungsten.