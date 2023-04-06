Volvo Cars Q1 sales up 10% to 162,938 units; all-electric vehicles took 18% share

Volvo Cars reported sales of 162,938 cars for Q1 2023, up 10% compared to the same period last year. The sales growth was mainly led by the company’s fully electric cars. For the month of March, Volvo Cars sold 63,132 cars globally, up 8% compared with the same month last year.

Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, made up 41% of all Volvo cars sold globally (67,403 units) in Q1 2023. The share of fully electric cars (12,621 units) during the period ended up at 18%. Sales of the all-electric cars were up 140% year-on-year.

In the first three months of 2023, the company’s European sales grew to 72,671 cars, up 12% compared to the same period last year. The share of Recharge models reached 62% of overall sales in the region, with all-electric vehicles representing 30% of the sales share in the region.

Sales in the US grew by 16% in the first three months of the year to 26,483 cars. Recharge models accounted for 29% of overall sales during the first quarter; all-electric vehicles accounted for 10% of total sales (1,038 units).

China sales reached 36,457 cars, up 2% in the first quarter compared with the same period last year. Sales of Recharge cars ended up at 11%; all-electric vehicles were 4% of the total (435 units).

In March, the Volvo XC40 was the top selling model with sales of 20,556 cars (2022: 17,584), followed by the XC60, with total sales at 18,090 cars (2022: 16,855 units), and the XC90 at 9,828 cars (2022: 9,141 units).