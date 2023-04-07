Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Tesla publishes Master Plan Part 3; $10.4T for a sustainable global energy economy

Benchmark suggests Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3 may underestimate scale of mining, refining and chemicals investment

07 April 2023

Tesla has published its Master Plan Part 3, an outline of a proposed path to reach a sustainable global energy economy through end-use electrification and sustainable electricity generation and storage. (Earlier post.)

Tesla estimates the overall manufacturing cost to reach the sustainable global energy economy at $10.4 trillion, which will include the cost for the world to reach 240 TWh of total battery deployment. (This is compared to the $14 trillion projected 20-year spend on fossil fuels at the 2022 investment rate.) A quick analysis by Benchmark suggests that Tesla may be underestimating the cost of mining, refining and chemicals in that $10.4-trillion figure.

The total bill for mining, refining, chemicals, battery production and gigafactories comes to $3.4 trillion, according to Tesla’s modeling. The biggest mining and refining investments required by Tesla’s plan are needed for lithium ($374 billion) and graphite ($282 billion).

Major CAPEX requirements by mineral for mining and refining in Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3.

Tesla said a total of $2.082 trillion investment is needed for gigafactories for both electric vehicles and energy storage as well as recycling. This is in line with Benchmark’s estimate of $1.5 to $2 trillion.

However, Tesla’s estimate that investment in mining, refining and chemicals will be $1.4 trillion, is below Benchmark’s lower bound estimate of $2.5 trillion and under half of Benchmark’s upper bound estimate of $3 trillion.

Let’s not make the same error we made with gigafactories, with all the money for them and none for mining. The industry needs joined up thinking.

—Simon Moores, Benchmark’s chief executive

Posted on 07 April 2023 in Batteries, Manufacturing, Market Background, Materials, Mining | | Comments (0)

