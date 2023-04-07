New electric MINI Countryman E to begin production in November in Germany

The first generation of the MINI Countryman was a success for MINI, and from 2010 it expanded the model family to include a compact SUV vehicle with all-wheel drive, five doors and—for the first time in a MINI model—more than four meters in length. In the first generation, the trunk can be flexibly expanded from 370 liters to up to 1,170 liters with the sliding and folding rear seat.

From 2017, the second-generation MINI Countryman featured the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 as the first plug-in hybrid MINI model to offer an additional 65 kW/88 hp electric motor on the rear axle.





The new generation of the largest MINI model is fully electric and locally emission-free. The MINI Countryman E delivers 140 kW/191 hp; the MINI Countryman SE ALL4 is the brand’s first all-wheel-drive fully- electric vehicle.

Two highly integrated drive units on the front and rear axles together generate an output of 230 kW/313 hp, including a temporary boost. The battery capacity is 64.7 kWh and supports an estimated range of around 450 kilometers (280 miles).

The length has increased by 13 centimeters to 4,429 mm, and the height grew by almost six centimeters to now 1,613 mm, offering even more headroom.

The new MINI Countryman combines locally emission-free electromobility with the greatest possible environmental compatibility in production as well. This includes dispensing with all decorative elements in the exterior and interior and manufacturing the cast light-alloy wheels from up to 70% secondary aluminum. In combination with the use of green electricity in production, CO 2 emissions can be significantly reduced compared with conventional manufacturing processes.

The surfaces of the dashboards, steering wheel, vehicle headliner and floor, and floor mats are made of recycled polyester obtained from PET bottles and carpet remnants. This alternative to traditional materials reduces CO 2 emissions along the value chain by up to 85% and emphasizes the focus on minimizing the ecological footprint of the next MINI model generation.

The start of production at the BMW Group Plant Leipzig in November 2023 will be the first time a MINI model is produced in Germany.

The long-term sustainable strategy for energy generation and consumption of the BMW Group’s “green plant” at the Leipzig site includes four wind turbines with a height of 190 meters on the factory premises. This could generate more than 20 GWh of electricity from wind energy per year.

In the Battery Farm up to 700 second-life high-voltage batteries from BMW i3 vehicles are used to store energy, such as that generated by the wind turbines. By storing the energy on the premises, local energy management can be optimized and the electrical grid kept stable.

The BMW Group is expanding on-site e-component production capacity by eight production lines by 2024 and investing more than €800 million. The decarbonization of production by replacing fossil fuels with hydrogen is a key focus.