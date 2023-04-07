Toyota unveils Corolla Cross Hybrid in the US; on sale in June starting at $27,970

Toyota unveiled the all-new 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid in the US. The 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, along with the gas model launched in 2021, will be assembled in the US at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama. Arriving in dealerships this June, Corolla Cross Hybrid will have a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $27,970.

Available exclusively with all-wheel drive (AWD), the Corolla Cross Hybrid maximizes the inherent potential of the high-strength TNGA-C platform, enabling the all-new model to achieve high-quality performance, a comfortable ride and spaciousness.





With the new Fifth Generation Toyota Hybrid System under the hood, coupled with the Electronic All-Wheel Drive system that’s new to the Corolla nameplate, the new Corolla Cross Hybrid offers increased power and fuel-economy. With 196 horsepower and an 8.0 second 0-60 time, the Corolla Cross Hybrid has an impressive EPA-estimated 42 combined miles per gallon for all grades.





The 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available in three new grades: S, SE and XSE. The S and SE grades come standard with 17-inch Alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen, a sport-tuned suspension, LED head and tail lamps and smart key access. The SE grade adds privacy glass, roof rails and paddle shifters along with standard Blind-Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

The XSE grade, the Corolla Cross Hybrid’s sportiest offering, builds on the features of the SE and gains standard 18-inch Alloy wheels, premium LED head lamps, taillamps and fog lamps, Softex-trimmed seats with the addition of heated front seats and a power driver’s seat.

Standard across all Corolla Cross grades for 2023 is the new Toyota Multimedia System, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and added USB-C charge ports. Corolla Cross drivers will have access to a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, including being Over-the-Air (OTA) updatable. Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls. With the available Connected Service Drive Connect trial or subscription, drivers and passengers have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist.

In addition to collision protection provided by the TNGA-C platform, all 2023 Corolla Cross models comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, Toyota’s suite of active safety systems, which includes enhancements made possible by system sensors with improved detection capability.

The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection is also capable of detecting motorcyclists in certain conditions. When making a turn or approaching an intersection, the system is designed to detect forward or laterally approaching oncoming vehicles and provides audio/visual alerts and automatic braking in certain conditions. Improved lane recognition delivers refined performance of Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Lane Tracing Assist.

Corolla Cross will be equipped with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC). Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist is designed to notify the driver via audible and visual alerts and slight steering force if it senses the vehicle is leaving the lane without engaging a turn signal. When DRCC is set and engaged, Lane Tracing Assist uses visible lane markers or a preceding vehicle to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Automatic High Beams are designed to detect preceding or oncoming vehicles and automatically switch between high beam and low beam headlights. Road Sign Assist is designed to recognize certain road sign information using a forward-facing camera and display them on the multi-information display (MID).

In addition to the TSS 3.0 system, other standard safety features include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), which is designed to help detect and warn of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) for added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning. Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) also comes standard.