Aquatech awarded contract for lithium refining process at Thacker Pass project

Aquatech recently was awarded a contract for the lithium refining and purification process plants by Lithium Americas Corp. for the Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada (earlier post). Aquatech has commenced work on the project, which includes multiple process trains incorporating evaporation and crystallization systems for the purification and chemical production of lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ).

Lithium Americas and Aquatech will work closely together to deliver the best available technology incorporating environmental stewardship for this flagship project.

In partnership with ICD Process Technologies, a division of Aquatech, Lithium Americas has achieved over 99.9% purity of Li 2 CO 3 from Thacker Pass lithium-bearing clays. For more than two years, Lithium Americas and Aquatech have worked jointly to conduct pilot work and demonstrate the complete process line to produce high-purity Li 2 CO 3 at Aquatech’s Applied Development and Testing Facility in Wisconsin and Lithium Americas’ Technical Development Center in Nevada.

The demonstration results will enable Lithium Americas to advance with Phase 1 of the Thacker Pass facility producing 40,000 tpa LCE.

Aquatech specializes in delivering innovative process technology for the refining and purification of battery-grade lithium chemical products from clays, brines, and hard rock. Aquatech has process development, validation and testing capabilities supporting the optimization and long-term sustainability of lithium production to ensure the lowest carbon and water footprint resulting in minimal environmental impact.

Thacker Pass is expected to be one of the largest lithium developments in the world, with the potential to produce more ethan 80,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate per year. The project is a key part of Lithium Americas’ efforts to meet manufacturers’ increasing demand for battery-quality lithium products for electric vehicle batteries.