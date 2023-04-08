Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
ArcelorMittal, VEO and McPhy to build 2MW pilot electrolysis plant in Eisenhüttenstadt; hydrogen to be used directly in steel production

08 April 2023

ArcelorMittal is moving forward on the path to climate-neutral steel production at its Eisenhüttenstadt site. Together with energy supplier Vulkan Energiewirtschaft Oderbrücke (VEO)—a joint venture between the city of Eisenhüttenstadt and ArcelorMittal—and McPhy Energy, a specialist in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt will build a pilot electrolysis plant and a hydrogen filling station on the plant site.

The demonstration project includes the supply of two McLyzer electrolyzers with an output of 1 MW each. In addition, a long-term 5-year service contract was agreed upon. The state of Brandenburg is funding the project with €5.1 million as part of the regional innovation cluster.

The electrolysers will produce hydrogen for direct use in steel production. The hydrogen will first be used in the cold rolling mill. The hydrogen filling station is used to refuel forklifts or trucks with some of the hydrogen produced. The oxygen also generated during electrolysis is to be reused on site in production, for example in the hot rolling mill.

Another goal is to optimize the overall energy efficiency of the production site by testing newly developed smart operating modes in real-world applications. They should make it possible to determine the best combination of software and hardware to improve system performance—comparable to software improvement in aircraft by implementing an intelligent strategy to control aircraft functions.

The Brandenburgish Technical University (BTU) Cottbus-Senftenberg is providing scientific support for the project and analyzing data from hydrogen use at the demonstration plant to improve efficiency and support further development of electrolyzers.

