Ford reveals E-Transit Courier

Ford Pro recently revealed the E-Transit Courier, a ground-up new all-electric commercial vehicle. Extending Ford Pro’s line-up of electrified and connected cargo vans, the new E‑Transit Courier is fully integrated with Ford Pro’s platform of software and connected services for efficient operation including end-to-end charging solutions and management tools from Ford Pro Software.





E-Transit Courier has been completely redesigned around a larger, more flexible cargo area that delivers 25% more load volume than the outgoing model, plus enhanced capability including increased payload and space for two Euro pallets.

The E-Transit Courier is the next step as the company electrifies its iconic Transit family of commercial vehicles, joining the larger E-Transit and E-Transit Custom models in the Ford Pro portfolio.

The E-Transit Courier will make its public debut at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham, UK, from 18-20 April, and is scheduled to enter production later in 2024. Customers will be able to order gasoline- and diesel-engine Transit Courier models from summer 2023 for delivery before the end of the year.

E-Transit Courier’s all-electric powertrain includes a 100 kW motor and one-pedal driving capability. Full performance and range details will be confirmed closer to launch.





Ford Pro expects E-Transit Courier to be popular with customers who charge at home; Ford Pro Charging is targeting an 11 kW AC overnight home charge in 5.7 hours, 3 and charging can be scheduled to take advantage of cheaper overnight energy using the in-vehicle touchscreen or depot charging software.

To support efficient public charging, the vehicle offers DC fast charge capability up to 100 kW. Ford expects the system to add 87 km of range in 10 minutes, and charge from 10-80% in less than 35 minutes. E-Transit Courier also comes with a year of complimentary access to the BlueOval Charge Network, which is set to include 500,000 public chargers by 2024.

Customers with five or more vehicles can also benefit from one year of complimentary access to the tailored features of Ford Pro E-Telematics. The system uses live data to help maximize productivity, as well as delivering features to support effective use of Ford Pro Charging. These include current charging status, vehicle-specific state of charge, and remaining range with customisable low range alert thresholds.

Plug and Charge enables E-Transit Courier owners to simply plug in and walk away when using compatible BlueOval Charge Network chargers. Charging begins automatically, and a bill and charge summary are sent to the owner after unplugging. To go further between charges, cloud-powered Intelligent Range aggregates data to deliver more accurate range figures.

The all-new Transit Courier is first available in 2023 with a range of fuel-efficient gasoline and diesel engines. The line-up features both van and double-cab-in-van bodystyles, and includes a choice of attractive series including the high-specification Limited and Active models.

All models will be built in Craiova, Romania, by Ford Otosan, the manufacturer of the best-selling Transit Custom and segment-leading E-Transit. Ford Otosan is Europe’s largest producer of commercial vehicles, with annual production set to exceed 900,000 units by 2025.