First all-electric MINI Convertible to premiere at Auto Shanghai 2023

The all-electric MINI Cooper SE Convertible (earlier post) celebrates its world premiere at Auto Shanghai, 18 to 27 April at the China Expo Convention and Exhibition Complex, Shanghai.





The MINI Cooper SE Convertible (power consumption combined: 17.2 kWh/100 km according to WLTP) is the first locally emission-free premium convertible in the small car segment to be presented to the public for the first time. With a limited number of 999 vehicles, it will enable MINI fans in Europe to enjoy open-air driving fun from April 2023. The small series offers a range of 201 kilometers (125 miles) determined in the WLTP test cycle.

In addition to the all-electric drive, MINI also takes a pioneering role in the edition-specific light-alloy wheels, which are made of 100% secondary aluminum.