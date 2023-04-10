Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Ford reveals E-Transit Courier

First all-electric MINI Convertible to premiere at Auto Shanghai 2023

10 April 2023

The all-electric MINI Cooper SE Convertible (earlier post) celebrates its world premiere at Auto Shanghai, 18 to 27 April at the China Expo Convention and Exhibition Complex, Shanghai.

P90497609_lowRes_mini-cooper-se-conve

The MINI Cooper SE Convertible (power consumption combined: 17.2 kWh/100 km according to WLTP) is the first locally emission-free premium convertible in the small car segment to be presented to the public for the first time. With a limited number of 999 vehicles, it will enable MINI fans in Europe to enjoy open-air driving fun from April 2023. The small series offers a range of 201 kilometers (125 miles) determined in the WLTP test cycle.

In addition to the all-electric drive, MINI also takes a pioneering role in the edition-specific light-alloy wheels, which are made of 100% secondary aluminum.

