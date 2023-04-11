BYD reveals DiSus intelligent body control system, exclusively for new energy vehicles

BYD has released the BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System (DiSus System). The full stack self-developed BYD DiSus System is exclusively designed for new energy vehicles (NEVs). BYD thus becomes the first Chinese automobile manufacturer to own the intelligent vehicle body control technology throughout.

The BYD DiSus System has three main components: the Intelligent Damping Body Control System (DiSus-C); the Intelligent Air Body Control System (DiSus-A); and the Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System (DiSus-P).

Differentiated from the solutions only focused on a single technology or a single component enhancement, BYD offers a systematic solution for vertical motion control.

Vehicle equipped with DiSus driving with tires only on three wheels.

The BYD DiSus System makes full use of NEVs’ advantages in electrification and intelligence to build up a comprehensive system of perception, decision-making, and execution to improve the driving experience significantly. Meanwhile, the BYD DiSus System offers collaborative control in body dynamics (lateral, longitudinal, and vertical motions), which provides a foundation for the future development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

DiSus-P will be firstly equipped on Yangwang U8 and DiSus-A on DENZA N7. A number of BYD HAN, BYD TANG and DENZA models with hardware availability will be able to equip DiSus-C through over-the-air (OTA) upgrade.

As a systematic body control system, the BYD DiSus System ensures the vehicle is agile and effectively compatible in most driving scenarios, minimizing the risk of vehicle rollover and reducing the displacement of occupants during high-speed cornering, full-throttle acceleration, or emergency braking. In addition, the BYD DiSus System can protect the vehicle from scratches and damages under a variety of road conditions such as snowy, muddy, and water areas.

The BYD DiSus System will be available in several models under the BYD Dynasty series, BYD Ocean series, DENZA, Yangwang, and the new brand launching this summer that specializes in professional and personalized identities.