Mullen to begin testing Linghang solid-state polymer battery technology in vehicles on US roads in Q4 2023

Mullen Automotive, an emerging EV manufacturer, has integrated solid-state polymer battery technology into Mullen’s commercial Class 1 EV cargo van program. Currently, the Mullen Class 1 EV cargo van features a 46 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a 110-mile range. It is expected that the solid-state polymer technology will deliver more than 200 miles of range on a full charge for the Mullen Class 1 EV cargo van.





In general, solid-state batteries offer higher energy density, faster charging time, smaller size, and better safety compared to traditional lithium-ion cells. Mullen will begin testing this technology in its Class 1 EV cargo vans starting in Q4 2023.

The Linghang Guochuang Holding Group Co., Ltd. partnership with Mullen brings next-generation LH solid-state battery technology to the forefront of vehicle production. Our partnership accelerates the world’s use of solid-state polymer battery technology, not only on the vehicle level, but at all levels. We are pleased to be the first company in the US to implement LH solid-state polymer battery technology in a commercial vehicle in conjunction with Mullen Automotive. —Yao Wang, general manager, new energy power business department, Linghang Guochuang Holding Group Co., Ltd

In November 2019, Mullen and Linghang entered into a three-year Strategic Cooperation Agreement (SCA) to co-develop a solid-state battery management system with a 480 - 720-mile driving range. Mullen’s total financial commitment under the SCA was $2,196,000. That development was disrupted in 2020 by the COVID outbreak.