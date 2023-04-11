Mullen to begin testing Linghang solid-state polymer battery technology in vehicles on US roads in Q4 2023

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
11 April 2023

Mullen Automotive, an emerging EV manufacturer, has integrated solid-state polymer battery technology into Mullen’s commercial Class 1 EV cargo van program. Currently, the Mullen Class 1 EV cargo van features a 46 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a 110-mile range. It is expected that the solid-state polymer technology will deliver more than 200 miles of range on a full charge for the Mullen Class 1 EV cargo van.

Mullen-class-1-ev-cargo-vans

In general, solid-state batteries offer higher energy density, faster charging time, smaller size, and better safety compared to traditional lithium-ion cells. Mullen will begin testing this technology in its Class 1 EV cargo vans starting in Q4 2023.

The Linghang Guochuang Holding Group Co., Ltd. partnership with Mullen brings next-generation LH solid-state battery technology to the forefront of vehicle production. Our partnership accelerates the world’s use of solid-state polymer battery technology, not only on the vehicle level, but at all levels. We are pleased to be the first company in the US to implement LH solid-state polymer battery technology in a commercial vehicle in conjunction with Mullen Automotive.

—Yao Wang, general manager, new energy power business department, Linghang Guochuang Holding Group Co., Ltd

In November 2019, Mullen and Linghang entered into a three-year Strategic Cooperation Agreement (SCA) to co-develop a solid-state battery management system with a 480 - 720-mile driving range. Mullen’s total financial commitment under the SCA was $2,196,000. That development was disrupted in 2020 by the COVID outbreak.

Posted on 11 April 2023

Comments

Davemart

I'd love to see the specs of this battery, but I have not managed to dig anything out

Posted by: Davemart | 11 April 2023 at 01:31 AM

