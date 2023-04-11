Woven by Toyota to accelerate Toyota’s vision for mobility

Woven by Toyota, Inc., a mobility technology subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation (“Toyota”), will play a key role in Toyota’s next generation products and technology as announced by Koji Sato, President and CEO of Toyota, at a recent press event held in Tokyo. (Earlier post.) Toyota’s vision for a mobility society and the “Toyota Mobility Concept” focuses on extending the value of the car, expanding mobility into new realms and integrating mobility with social systems.

In line with this framework, Woven will help Toyota to develop next-generation cars, including advanced BEVs.

This is a pivotal moment for the industry when software can accelerate our progress toward an advanced mobility society. Woven by Toyota plays a critical role and our unique software platform will enable Toyota not only to build next generation BEVs, but also, expand the value of mobility across every aspect of our lives. —James Kuffner, CEO and Representative Director of Woven by Toyota

Woven by Toyota’s role is to accelerate Toyota Mobility Concept by developing software to expand vehicle intelligence and by building and operating Woven City―a test course for mobility that will serve as a living laboratory for trialing ways of connecting people, cars and society.

At the heart of this is Arene, a modern software platform developed to support the creation, deployment and continuous improvement of software-defined vehicles. The Arene Vehicle Platform consists of build tools and on-vehicle software, and the standards and processes to enable rapid development and software reuse, while maintaining safety and security.

Arene is targeted for deployment on vehicles beginning in 2025 followed by Toyota’s next generation of BEV in 2026.

Arene builds on Toyota’s history of hardware excellence to apply the principles of the Toyota Production System to automotive software development, targeting similar gains in quality, reliability and performance. Arene also enables greater software reusability across models and automates key aspects of the development pipeline for greater efficiency.

When paired with Toyota’s hardware platforms, Arene will help enable Toyota to speed up the development of new vehicles, drive down costs and deliver both improved safety and personalized experiences.

Beyond Arene, Woven by Toyota is also driving software innovation across a range of important areas, including leading Toyota’s development of automated driving technologies. This includes next generation Automated Driving and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, as well as the underlying geospatial intelligence technology that enables safe and reliable decision-making by vehicle systems.