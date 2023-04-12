Ford to invest C$1.8 billion in Oakville complex for EV manufacturing in Canada

Ford Motor Company is investing C$1.8 billion (US$1.3 billion) in its Oakville Assembly Complex to transform it into a high-volume hub of electric vehicle manufacturing in Canada. The campus, to be renamed Oakville Electric Vehicle Complex, will begin to retool and modernize in the second quarter of 2024 to prepare for production of next-generation EVs.





This marks the first time a full-line automaker has announced plans to produce passenger EVs in Canada for the North American market.

The investment allows Ford to repurpose and transform existing buildings into a state-of-the-art facility that leverages Ford of Canada’s skilled and experienced workforce. Ford is taking a diverse strategic approach to transforming its industrial system to expand EV production: building new greenfield sites and also transforming existing manufacturing sites such as Oakville and Cologne, Germany.

The current 487-acre Oakville site includes three body shops, one paint building, one assembly building. The transformed campus will feature a new 407,000 square-foot on-site battery plant that will utilize cells and arrays from BlueOval SK Battery Park in Kentucky. Oakville workers will take these components and assemble battery packs that will then be installed in vehicles assembled on-site.

In addition to the Oakville Electric Vehicle Complex upgrades, Ford also has announced: