Gevo enters joint development agreement with LG Chem to develop bio-propylene

Gevo has entered into a joint development agreement with LG Chem to develop bio-propylene for renewable chemicals using Gevo’s Ethanol-to-Olefins (ETO) technology. The ETO process uses Gevo’s proprietary mixed metal oxide catalysts to produce tailored mixes of polymer-grade propylene, high-purity isobutylene and hydrogen from fuel-grade ethanol.

The basic process involves the following:

Dehydration: Ethanol is dehydrated in the presence of a solid catalyst to form ethylene and water; Oligomerization: The ethylene is then catalytically oligomerized to form higher-value olefins, such as propylene and butenes. Separation: The resulting olefin products are then separated and purified.

Gevo’s proprietary ETO technology can target carbon neutral or carbon negative drop-in replacements for traditional petroleum-based building blocks called olefins, including bio-propylene, that can be used for renewable chemicals or fuels including sustainable aviation fuel.

These plant-based, renewable olefins would be derived from atmospheric CO 2 captured through photosynthesis and are expected to deliver the same performance in final products on the market today.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Gevo will provide the core enabling technology it has developed for renewable olefins to be produced from low-carbon ethanol and together the parties will collaborate to accelerate the pilot research, technical scale-up, and commercialization of bio-propylene.

We believe Gevo’s ethanol to olefin’s process can be more capital and energy efficient than existing technologies to make the renewable olefin intermediates used in the production of chemicals or fuels. Our partnership with LG Chem is a great example of how we intend to accelerate development and commercialization of our ETO technology to enable renewable chemicals with our world class partner while Gevo plans to deploy the technology to lower the cost and carbon intensity for SAF and other drop-in fuels like renewable diesel. —Dr Paul Bloom, Gevo’s Chief Carbon and Innovation Officer

Bio-propylene can be used to replace fossil-based products as an eco-friendly raw material for various plastic products and is expected to play a pivotal role in the rapid growth of the bioplastic market and circular economy. Once commercialization is achieved, bio-propylene could be used as a drop-in replacement for use in automobile interiors and exteriors, flooring, and diapers to replace petroleum products with bio-based materials with a low or negative carbon footprint.