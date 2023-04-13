Volkswagen introducing new APP550 electric drive unit with greater performance and efficiency; available in vehicles end of year
13 April 2023
Volkswagen is launching the next electric drive generation for the ID. family. The new APP550 rear-wheel drive units will offer higher performance combined with improved efficiency for the ID. models. The ID. family will therefore benefit both in terms of power and increased range.
Volkswagen is planning to deliver the first vehicles with the new drive generation in a 210 kW (286 PS) version from the end of the year.
The design basis for the new drive remains the modular electric drive (MEB) matrix, Volkswagen’s vehicle architecture tailored specifically for electric models.
Because the available space has not changed, we were compelled to develop a new drive that achieves significant improvements in performance and efficiency in spite of being subject to the same constraints. That was a great challenge for the team of Technical Development and Group Components. The result shows that we were able to reduce the use of raw materials, while at the same time achieving a considerable increase in vehicle efficiency.—Karsten Bennewitz, Head of Powertrain and Energy Systems in Development
The new powertrain has an output of 210 kW (286 PS) with a maximum torque of around 550 N·m depending on the vehicle’s gear ratio. The significantly higher torque in particular ensures superior power development both from standstill and at higher speeds.
The new APP550 electric drive achieves its high torque due to an enhanced stator with a higher effective number of windings and a larger wire cross-section. The rotor as its counterpart is equipped with a more powerful permanent magnet that has a higher load capacity. The drive was also reinforced to withstand the considerable torques produced.
Inverter delivers high currents. The current is a decisive factor for the power of an electric drive. As a further important component, the inverter was developed so that it is able to supply the high phase currents needed for greater power and efficiency. It acts as the controlling “brain” in the powertrain the functional software of which ensures efficient system processes. This applies to the clock frequencies and the modulation methods for generation of the alternating current for the electric drive motor, for example. The drive motor can therefore operate more efficiently, depending on the load phase.
Optimized thermal management through intelligent cooling. In order to increase the efficiency of the electric drive, Volkswagen optimized a number of components in the powertrain, including the thermal management system. The new drive has an energy-saving cooling system that operates without an electrically driven oil pump. The system is able to independently cool itself via the gear wheels of the gearbox and specially formed components for oil supply and distribution. The heated oil is cooled by the vehicle’s coolant circuit, which keeps the drive at operating temperature. The outside of the stator is equipped with a water heat sink.
Volkswagen Kassel as the production centre for the electric powertrain. The drive system with gearbox, rotor and stator will be produced at the Volkswagen Group Components plant in Kassel.
We have been developing electric drive motors and their gearboxes for 15 years now, and have also been producing them here at our location for over 10 years. Drawing on our many years of experience, we optimized the overall system through, among other things, the use of special electrical sheets and customized machining processes, and were thus able to significantly increase efficiency.—Alexander Krick, Head of Technical Development E-Drive, Power Electronics & Transmission at Group Components
What is confusing to a non-electrical engineer is what the total efficiencies are.
I remember some years ago comments that electrical motors were well over 90% efficient.
Now if that is the case, I can understand improvements still happening in size, weight, materials etc, but any increases in efficiency would be of marginal overall impact, very much polishing perfection rather than making a whole lot of difference.
Would the more educated readers, which is just about anybody who isn't me, explain what is going on?
It seems to me that they were either boasting too much about the previous efficiencies, or claiming great gains now for very marginal improvements.
Posted by: Davemart | 13 April 2023 at 02:01 AM
First of all there are two general types of electric motors: the radial flux - and the axial flux type. Common to both types are numerous variants that have certain preferences in certain perspectives.
A typical characteristic feature of the radial flux type is that the magnetic field is oriented perpendicular to the axis of rotation. This results in increased scattering of the magnetic field lines thus lowering the overall efficiency.
The magnetic field of the axial flux type is oriented parallel to the axis of rotation and avoids the inherent disadvantage displayed by the radial flux type and has a higher efficiency.
The most commonly implemented in BEVs is the radial flux type. Don't ask me why this is the case. I can only surmise that the radial flux type is 5 or 10 cents cheaper to produce and is therefore, the favorite of the bean counters.
Incidentally, some time ago, Mercedes took over YASA who is specialized in the design and production axial flux type motors. Renault took a 25%? stake in the French company Whylot also specialized in axial flux motors. Perhaps both Mercedes and Renault have discovered the true virtue of an electric drive.
Posted by: yoatmon | 13 April 2023 at 06:59 AM
I'm still waiting for one of the leaders, like VW, to offer rear wheel direct drive hub motors(axial flux).
I would like to see them take the best from the 'Aptera' and build a low cost four wheel BEV around the technology.
Posted by: Lad | 13 April 2023 at 10:06 AM
were well over 90%
Not under all operating conditions
don't confuse peak efficiency with average efficiency
Posted by: SJC | 13 April 2023 at 11:14 AM