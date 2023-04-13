ZF’s CeTrax lite electric drive for LCVs begins series production

ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division announced that its new CeTrax lite electric central drive has entered series production. Using synergies from ZF’s development and production of passenger car drives, the new driveline is adapted to use in light commercial vehicles (LCVs).

Designed as a highly integrated electric drive, CeTrax lite provides advantages for manufacturers worldwide, particularly supporting emission-free urban and ‘last mile’ deliveries. The technology has already received orders from Asia and the Americas. The production started in Friedrichshafen, using the Groups competence coming from passenger car technology.





ZF’s CeTrax lite technology supports the architectures of conventionally fueled vehicles as well as manufacturers’ electrification strategies. Leveraging in-house developed components and wider eMobility system synergies including sharing test benches in Friedrichshafen.

Designed for light commercial vehicles up to 7.5 tons, CeTrax lite has a peak performance of 150 kW and a torque of 1,500 N·m. The optimized compact design of CeTrax lite helps maximize space for electric components and batteries.

The module is a fully integrated system, housing the electric motor as well as a 1-speed transmission stage and power electronics. In addition to its enhanced flexibility, the system offers a light-weight design at around 120 kg.

ISUZU, one of the first customers, will install the drive in its new ELF EV.