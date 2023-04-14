Babcock to support British Army with electric vehicle conversion and trials

International defense company Babcock International has been awarded a one-year contract by the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) to help the British Army understand the applications and constraints of electric propulsion. Partnering with UK electric vehicle (EV) conversion experts, Electrogenic, Babcock will convert four in-service military Land Rovers, two protected vehicles and two general service, from diesel-fueled to EV using a drop-in kit and modified battery system.





The vehicles will then be put to the test by the Armoured Trials and Development Unit (ATDU) in a series of experimental battlefield/military scenarios, which will assess performance over steep terrain, wading and towing, and different climate-related conditions.





This is a great opportunity to investigate alternative engine technology, which will enable the British Army to extend the life of its Land Rovers as diesel becomes obsolete. I’m excited to see how the converted Land Rovers perform in a test environment against diesel and hybrid equivalents. Sustainability is an integral part of our corporate strategy and by partnering with Electrogenic, we’ll be supporting the MOD to be prepared for the shift to electric vehicles from 2030 and the UK in reaching its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. —Chris Spicer, Babcock’s Managing Director of Engineering and Systems Integration – Land





Babcock International was awarded the contract by Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), the procurement arm for the UK Armed Forces.